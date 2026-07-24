LeBron James Sends 3-Word Note to Miami Heat After Picking 76ers

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James won’t be taking his talents back to South Beach after all. The 41-year-old chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, calling the move his “last decision” as a free agent in the NBA.

Although James spurned the Miami Heat—the widely rumored frontrunners to sign him over the past week—he made sure to include a touching tribute to the franchise in his detailed statement on X.

“…Miami I’ll forever love,” James wrote in a parting message, while also thanking the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers — his other two former teams.

LeBron James Signs with 76ers

On the 25th day of his free agency, LeBron James explained why he chose to sign with the Sixers on a two-year, $8M contract, while spurning the Heat, Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves — his other reported suitors.

James began his statement by revealing that he strongly contemplated retirement after the 2026-27 season but came back for “the love” of the game.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” he wrote, reflecting on the end of his 23rd season in Los Angeles that ended with a 4-0 sweep in the playoffs.

“I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.

“The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out.”

LeBron James Makes ‘Last Decision’

James, who turns 42 this December, all but confirmed that his contract with the Sixers will be his last in the NBA, ruling out a potential return to the Miami Heat.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?” James wrote. “I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

The four-time NBA champion will join three other perennial All-Stars — Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown — and second-year star VJ Edgecombe in a loaded Sixers starting unit, making Nick Nurse’s team one of the favorites to win the title.