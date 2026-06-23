Heat Linked to Tyler Herro Replacement in Free Agency

The Miami Heat made the first major move of the offseason when they went out and traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. After months of rumors, the Heat managed to outbid the Boston Celtics for Antetokounmpo’s services, giving them the superstar player they have been looking for over the past few years.

Landing Antetokounmpo required the Heat to give up quite a haul, with the main piece of the return being star guard Tyler Herro. While Antetokounmpo will help replace Herro’s scoring production, Miami still needs some extra help in the backcourt. With that in mind, the team was recently linked to another former 20-point-per-game scorer, Anfernee Simons.

Heat Linked to Anfernee Simons Ahead of Free Agency

At his best, Antetokounmpo is a transcendent MVP candidate who can win games on his own. Acquiring him is a no-brainer, but the departure of Herro has dealt the Heat’s backcourt a blow, as his shot creation from all three levels of the floor, particularly on the perimeter, will be sorely missed moving forward.

Miami has a big decision to make on Norman Powell in free agency, but the assumption is that he will not be returning to the team in the wake of this trade, which makes addressing the backcourt even more important. That’s where an underrated guy like Simons, who split last season between the Celtics and the Chicago Bulls, could come into play.

While Simons wasn’t great last season (14.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 2.4 APG, 44 FG%), he isn’t very far removed from averaging 22.6 points per game for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2023-24 campaign. According to NBA insider Bobby Marks of ESPN, Simons could be an option for the Heat in free agency if he were willing to take a discount in an effort to build his value back up.

“I think keep an eye on one name, Anfernee Simons,” Marks said on “NBA Today.” “They need perimeter shooting for this Heat team. He’s a free agent out there. If he’s willing to basically go for the veteran minimum and play out a year, maybe restore his value for next year, he would fit in perfectly with this team.”

Should the Heat Sign Anfernee Simons?

As is the case with pretty much every big decision the Heat are going to make, the price of the players they are going to be pursuing is very important. Not only did the team take a big risk when it comes to the assets they gave up for Antetokounmpo, but they also have limited financial flexibility moving forward when it comes to building out the rest of their roster.

If Simons gets more money from another team, it’s tough to see him taking a discount to sign with Miami. If his free agency doesn’t unfold the way he hopes it will, though, then this pairing could make sense for both sides. Getting Antetokounmpo was the big challenge for the Heat, but they still have work to do when it comes to building out the roster this offseason.