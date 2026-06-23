Detroit Pistons’ Tyler Herro Significant Trade Package Revealed

New details are emerging about just how aggressive the Detroit Pistons were in their pursuit of Tyler Herro as the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster reshaped the Eastern Conference.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Detroit attempted to position itself as a participant in the Antetokounmpo trade discussions with the goal of acquiring Herro, who was ultimately sent from the Miami Heat to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Elsewhere, within league circles, there was palpable chatter about the Pistons hoping to get involved in the Antetokounmpo trade to land Herro, while dangling assets such as Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, Duncan Robinson, and draft compensation,” Scotto reported Tuesday.

Scotto’s report arrived Tuesday alongside reporting from NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer that Detroit has legitimate interest in Herro and is engaged in discussions with Milwaukee about a potential deal.

Taken together, the reports paint a picture of a Pistons front office determined to add another high-level offensive weapon around franchise star Cade Cunningham.

Pistons Refused to Sit Out the Eastern Conference Arms Race

Detroit may have been excluded from the final Giannis trade, but that did not stop the organization from searching for ways to benefit from it.

The Heat ultimately landed Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

While Miami and Milwaukee completed the blockbuster directly, Scotto’s reporting suggests the Pistons explored avenues to extract Herro from the transaction.

The proposed framework would have required Detroit to part with several meaningful assets.

Stewart remains one of the Pistons’ emotional leaders and toughest defenders. Holland, the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is widely viewed as one of the franchise’s most promising young talents.

Including both players, along with draft compensation, underscores how highly Detroit appears to value Herro.

Why Tyler Herro Appeals to Detroit

The fit is not difficult to understand.

Despite being limited to 33 games because of injuries during the 2025-26 season, Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range.

His ability to create offense both on and off the ball would provide Cunningham with the type of secondary scorer and playmaker Detroit has been seeking.

The Pistons have spent much of the offseason searching for perimeter upgrades as they attempt to build on last season’s breakthrough campaign.

Stein and Fischer reported Tuesday that Detroit’s target list includes Norman Powell, Coby White and Isaiah Joe, while the organization has also monitored more ambitious possibilities such as Trey Murphy III, Kyrie Irving and Austin Reaves.

Herro may be the most attainable high-level scorer among that group.

Bucks Hold the Key to Detroit’s Pursuit

For now, Milwaukee controls the situation.

Stein and Fischer reported that the Bucks are willing to listen to trade offers for Herro while also considering keeping the Milwaukee native as part of their post-Giannis future.

That uncertainty leaves the door open for Detroit.

The Pistons have made it clear they do not intend to stand still while the Eastern Conference undergoes dramatic changes. Miami’s acquisition of Antetokounmpo instantly altered the balance of power in the conference, challenging defending champion New York, which is focused on maintaining its title core, while Boston, Cleveland and Detroit continue evaluating ways to respond.

Detroit believes it is ready to take another step.

Scotto’s latest reporting suggests the organization was willing to sacrifice meaningful assets to acquire Herro before the Giannis trade was finalized. With talks reportedly continuing between the Pistons and Bucks, Detroit’s pursuit of one of the league’s most dynamic scoring guards may be far from over.