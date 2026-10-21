Miami Heat And Minnesota Timberwolves Announce Full Injury Reports

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat will open up their 2026-27 regular season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Florida.

The Timberwolves beat the Heat (in Miami) by a score of 125-124 in the preseason.

Miami Heat Announce Injury Report

For Wednesday’s game, the Heat have announced their injury report.

Myron Gardner and Dru Smith are both listed as available.

Vladislav Goldin is questionable.

@WadexFlash wrote: “🚨 Miami Heat will have their full rotation available for tomorrow’s game vs the Timberwolves. Bam, Pelle and Dru are all off the injury report. The road to banner 4 officially begins.”

Minnesota Timberwolves Announce Injury Report

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will be without Donte DiVincenzo.

Looking At The Heat

The Heat are coming off a season where they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-39 record.

They lost to the Charlotte Hornets in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2026 NBA playoffs.

The franchise last reached the NBA Finals during the 2023 season when they lost to the Denver Nuggets.

Looking At The Timberwolves

On the other side, the Timberwolves are coming off a season where they were 6th seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

They lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in six games).