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Miami Heat And Minnesota Timberwolves Announce Full Injury Reports

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 25: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat speaks to the media during an introductory press conference for Klay Thompson at Kaseya Center on August 25, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat will open up their 2026-27 regular season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Florida.

The Timberwolves beat the Heat (in Miami) by a score of 125-124 in the preseason.

Miami Heat Announce Injury Report

GettyHead coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat looks on during the first quarter of the game between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

For Wednesday’s game, the Heat have announced their injury report.

Myron Gardner and Dru Smith are both listed as available.

Vladislav Goldin is questionable.

@WadexFlash wrote: “🚨 Miami Heat will have their full rotation available for tomorrow’s game vs the Timberwolves. Bam, Pelle and Dru are all off the injury report. The road to banner 4 officially begins.”

Minnesota Timberwolves Announce Injury Report

GettyHead Coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves talks to the media during a press conference after the game against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center on January 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will be without Donte DiVincenzo.

Looking At The Heat

GettyGiannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against Collin Murray-Boyles #30 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of the preseason NBA game at the Videotron Centre on October 3, 2026 in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

The Heat are coming off a season where they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-39 record.

They lost to the Charlotte Hornets in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2026 NBA playoffs.

The franchise last reached the NBA Finals during the 2023 season when they lost to the Denver Nuggets.

Looking At The Timberwolves

GettyLaMelo Ball #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter during the preseason NBA game at Fiserv Forum on October 05, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On the other side, the Timberwolves are coming off a season where they were 6th seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

They lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in six games).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Miami Heat And Minnesota Timberwolves Announce Full Injury Reports

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