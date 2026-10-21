MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 25: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat speaks to the media during an introductory press conference for Klay Thompson at Kaseya Center on August 25, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
@WadexFlash wrote: “🚨 Miami Heat will have their full rotation available for tomorrow’s game vs the Timberwolves. Bam, Pelle and Dru are all off the injury report. The road to banner 4 officially begins.”
The franchise last reached the NBA Finals during the 2023 season when they lost to the Denver Nuggets.
Looking At The Timberwolves
On the other side, the Timberwolves are coming off a season where they were 6th seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in six games).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat will open up their 2026-27 regular season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Florida.The Timberwolves beat the Heat (in Miami) by a score of 125-124 in the preseason.Miami Heat Announce Injury ReportFor Wednesday’s game, the Heat have announced their injury report.Myron Gardner and Dru Smith are both listed […]
Miami Heat And Minnesota Timberwolves Announce Full Injury Reports