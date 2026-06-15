Miami Heat Gain New Clarity on Bucks’ Asking Price for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes continue to dominate the early stages of the 2026 offseason.

While there appears to still be a slim possibility Antetokounmpo remains with the Milwaukee Bucks, most signs point to either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics acquiring the 10-time All-Star in a blockbuster trade.

Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslem made it clear last month that the franchise would make a decision on Antetokounmpo’s future before the NBA Draft. With the draft less than 10 days away and reports suggesting an imminent Antetokounmpo trade, it appears one of the league’s biggest stars is on the verge of representing a new franchise.

Miami Heat Updated on Milwaukee’s Demand for Star

For now, the power rests with the Bucks, who possess a rare opportunity to receive multiple franchise-changing young players and draft picks in one offseason. With that, Heat insider Ira Winderman reports what Milwaukee is seeking to achieve in a deal for Antetokounmpo.

“What I was told today was, Haslem wants his player,” Winderman said. “[The Bucks] want someone they can say, ‘Hey, we got this guy.’ The guy is not Tyler Herro.”

Added Winderman: “The Bucks want to have their trophy. They want to say, ‘Yes, we lost a top five player, but, ‘Hey, look who we got!’ The, ‘Hey, look who we got’ — god bless him — probably isn’t Jaime Jaquez Jr.” (h/t @HeatCentral13 on X)

Winderman’s intel aligns with what Brian Windhorst reported for ESPN earlier, explaining that the reason Miami has not yet acquired Antetokounmpo, despite weeks of ongoing negotiations, is because the Bucks “don’t love the Heat’s offer.”

The Heat can’t offer an elite player like the Celtics can with Jaylen Brown, but that hasn’t motivated the Bucks to dismiss Miami as a trade partner, either.

What the Heat can do, however, is assemble a trade package rich with young players the Bucks can build around for the future and draft capital that delivers long-term security.

Boston’s Trade Package Yet to Be Revealed, But Miami’s Offer Sits on the Table

Miami possesses two major advantages: 1) a deeper trade package and 2) being Antetokounmpo’s preferred team.

According to Windhorst, Antetokounmpo has conveyed to Milwaukee that he desires to be moved to the Heat in a trade.

“The league believes this is finally going to happen,” Windhorst expressed. “Talks have intensified over the last 7-10 days. He has focused on wanting to be a member of the Miami Heat.”

But, as Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald highlights, Antetokounmpo merely circling where he wants to be traded doesn’t guarantee his request will be honored.

“… It’s not a case of Miami-and-absolutely nowhere else,” Jackson wrote on X. “In other words, there’s NO indication that he will tell every other team that he wouldn’t sign (an) extension with any of them.”

Antetokounmpo’s reported link to the Heat dates back to December, where esteemed NBA insider Bill Simmons revealed two sources told him Antetokounmpo would get traded to Miami.

By many indications, the Celtics appear poised to become more deliberate in their pursuit of Antetokounmpo, which might impact where the 10-time All-Star will play next.