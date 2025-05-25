Miami Heat Could Sign Aging Former MVP in Free Agency

The Miami Heat continue to need help at the point guard position. Terry Rozier‘s struggles have ensured that he’s no longer seen as the answer to Miami’s primary ball-handler role.

As such, Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra will likely be on the lookout for a new lead guard. That’s where Russell Westbrook could come in. The former MVP could leave the Denver Nuggets this summer and become an unrestricted free agent. He would need to opt out of his player option for next season, worth $3.4 million.

Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints has cited Westbrook as a potential target for the Heat, once he becomes available.

“Nobody would question Westbrook’s hustle, work ethic, or competitiveness,” Bassett wrote. “All of these factors make him a solid free-agency fit for the Miami Heat…Westbrook is unlikely to sign for more than the veteran minimum, and adding good players for cheap has to be something that would intrigue the Heat.”

Westbrook will turn 37 next season. However, he’s still proving to be an impactful member of an NBA rotation. He played in 75 games for the Nuggets this season, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. It’s fair to assume he could have a similar, if not bigger, impact in a lead role for the Heat.

Pat Riley Has no Problem Adding Aging Stars

While most teams around the league will likely be reluctant to acquire a former MVP who is past his prime, Pat Riley would likely welcome the chance to get Westbrook on the cheap.

During a recent news conference, Riley was clear that age doesn’t play a big role in his deicison-making process.

“I think an aging great player, who may not be able to carry a team together, can rise to the occasion in the playoffs,” Riley said. “…I still think that an aging player can play. Look at LeBron [James]. I mean, look at these players. It’s incredible. Players like LeBron and others who have played into their mid to late 30s and produced at a high level can help teams win championships. You have to pick out the right one, but I’m not against that, no.”

Westbrook can’t be a lead star for a team at this point in his career. However, he could still be a secondary or tertiary option. If Miami can find a new leading talent while also adding Westbrook, they could be a much-improved roster next season.

Heat Unlikely to Land a Superstar

Bill Simmons doesn’t view the Heat as a genuine contender to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.

Simmons’ comments can also be used as an argument against Miami landing Kevin Durant if he becomes available. Nevertheless, multiple players are expected to change teams this summer. As such, Riley will likely have an opportunity to land a big-name player.

Unfortunately for Heat fans, it’s hard to predict who that player will be. Fortunately, the offseason is right around the corner, and we will start getting answers to these questions rather quickly.