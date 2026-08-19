Report: Miami Heat Make Major DeMar DeRozan Decision Amid Klay Pursuit

Miami Heat fans continue to wonder where their team stands in the DeMar DeRozan sweepstakes.

DeRozan, 37, has been a frequently mentioned name since he was waived by the Sacramento Kings in early July. The Heat was immediately named as a strong suitor for DeRozan, but there has been little movement on that front.

According to Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson, the Heat has decided to prioritize Klay Thompson over DeRozan and is preserving its remaining exception money to sign Thompson if he reaches a buyout with the Dallas Mavericks. But this could complicate the Heat’s chances of landing DeRozan, who is seeking a lot more than a veteran minimum contract.

“The Heat has 12 players on standard deals; the 13th would go to Thompson if Dallas buys him out and he agrees to terms,” Jackson reported Wednesday. “The 14th could go to a center, with small forward DeMar DeRozan and guard Gabe Vincent among others who have received consideration. But DeRozan wants exception money, and the Heat is holding that for Thompson. Miami is expected to start the season with 15th standard contract unfilled because it’s operating under a hard cap.”

DeMar DeRozan Could Land Elsewhere as Miami Heat Continue Waiting for Klay Thompson

Whether the Heat’s patience pays off remains to be seen. In the meantime, DeRozan could choose to sign elsewhere, and if the Heat is unable to land Thompson also, it might come away with nothing in the end.

Of course, that is probably the worst case scenario. As for DeRozan, he has also generated interest from the Washington Wizards. As NBA insider Brett Siegel notes, the Wizards possessing their full midlevel exception could lure DeRozan to the Nation’s Capital.

“A strong case could be made that the Washington Wizards may be the best spot for DeRozan since he could be a leader on and off the court for a team that expects to make a sizable jump during the 2026-27 season. … If they were to add DeRozan, the Wizards all of a sudden would have a deep roster with plenty of scoring options, and they would perhaps be the most underrated threat in the Eastern Conference. Washington still has its full mid-level exception ($15 million) to offer DeRozan, which is more than any other team actively pursuing him.”

DeRozan Not in Huge Rush to Make Free Agency Decision

What could help the Heat is DeRozan, too, being patient this offseason. According to NBA reporter Doug Smith, DeRozan has no problem taking his time in free agency.

“This is generally the slowest time of the year and there’s no urgency for DeMar to find a spot,” Smith reported for the Toronto Star. “I still think Brooklyn, Miami, Portland and Denver are interesting spots where he’d fit. There’s just no sense anyone’s in any rush.”

But as Jackson noted, the Heat and DeRozan have shared ties for multiple years. With this offseason presenting the best chance for both sides to reunite, DeRozan ultimately landing in Miami this offseason is still an outcome many expect.

“The Heat and free agent Demar DeRozan have had mutual interest in the past, and fresh conversations are expected in the wake of James picking the 76ers,” Jackson wrote for the Miami Herald. “DeRozan, 36, isn’t a three-point shooter (just 30.2% in his career) but remains a highly skilled midrange shooter who can generate his own shot and at times, create for others.”

The Heat’s offseason is still at a crucial phase when most franchises are done with summer business. For now, Thompson and DeRozan appear to be the most likely candidates to join the Heat.