Miami Heat Proposal Pairs Giannis With Devin Booker in Massive 3-Team Trade

It is often hard to be labeled among the winners of the NBA offseason, but the Miami Heat is one of them.

After a seismic trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo last month, the Heat potentially arrived as a new team to beat in the Eastern Conference — and Miami might not be done making big moves.

The popular name on the Heat’s radar is LeBron James, who continues to leave the NBA world guessing where his next stop is going to be. The 41-year-old star has yet to choose where he will play next season, and the Heat is among a small handful of teams legitimately hopeful to land The King.

While LeBron watch continues, Miami might have a path to another blockbuster trade, one that would not only give land another star but balloon the team’s chances of luring James.

Would This Miami Heat Trade for Devin Booker Convince LeBron to Come Join Giannis Antetokounmpo?

In a proposed three-team trade, the Heat lands Booker while the Suns receive Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, Pelle Larsson and first-round picks in 2028, 2030 and 2032. The Utah Jazz, serving as the third team, would acquire Dru Smith, Phoenix’s 2028 second-round pick and cash considerations while sending the Suns a 2028 second-round pick.

In this hypothetical scenario, the Heat, while it would lose a two-way star in Wiggins, would land the perfect backcourt star to pair with Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo (and James?!)

If James ends up in Miami, the Heat would roll out a starting five featuring James, Booker, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo — four of the top 20 players in the NBA — and instantly position itself with the New York Knicks as the biggest threat to reach the NBA Finals out of the East.

That’s not to mention the other possible free agent signings Miami could make, like adding Bradley Beal or DeMar DeRozan to help fill out the roster with some more firepower.

Would the Suns Agree to This Trade? It May Be Time

It is clear the Suns aren’t championship contenders. As a matter of fact, that was revealed a long time ago.

Booker has been a star in Pheonix for over a decade, but outside of the 2020-21 season where the Suns reached the NBA Finals, Booker hasn’t had much to write home about in terms of team success. Booker and the Suns are coming off a first round sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The year before that, they failed to qualify for the playoffs. The year before that, they were also swept. The complexion of Phoenix’s roster would tell you the franchise is trying to compete in the West, but there is little reason to believe the Suns can compete for anything at this point.

By agreeing to this hypothetical trade, the Suns would be a comfortable $15 million below the second apron and would receive one win-now player and two potential future franchise cornerstones. Phoenix would also load up on draft capital to help it slowly re-calibrate and build up a contending roster within the next handful of years.

Booker is the Suns’ best asset; capitalizing on his high trade value might be the best way for the franchise to start over without totally bottoming out.