Report: Heat Receive Blunt Warning on Klay Thompson Pursuit from NBA Scout

The offseason has settled down for most NBA teams. The Miami Heat is not yet in that boat. The Heat still has some work to do.

Miami continues to monitor DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal and Klay Thompson, three veteran stars the franchise could pair alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Milwaukee Bucks in June.

Acquiring Antetokounmpo was one of the major transactions in Heat history. A two-time league MVP, Antetokounmpo greatly raises the Heat’s ceiling, but he likely needs more around him to push the Heat into the same room as the champion New York Knicks and the much-improved Philadelphia 76ers, who added Jaylen Brown and LeBron James this offseason.

The Miami Heat is Targeting Klay Thompson, But One Scout Pumps Breaks

Since James, 41, signed with the Sixers in free agency, the player who emerged as the top Heat target is Thompson, the 36-year-old Dallas Mavericks sharpshooting guard. Thompson, however, is still under contract in Dallas, meaning the Heat would have to acquire him via trade unless Thompson and the Mavs reach an agreement on buyout.

According to one scout who spoke to Heat reporter Ira Winderman, Thompson can still play, but the Heat should cool its expectations of him.

“He’s not the defender he used to be. He can’t create his own shot, but he can still make shots,” the scout told Winderman. “I mean, on a given night, he’ll get you 17 points, maybe. I don’t think it’s going to be as regular, but I don’t think you should have high expectations. But he’s not through completely. You don’t stick a fork in him yet.”

Thompson, a five time All-Star, was seen as one of the league’s elite two-way players before he suffered a torn ACL and ruptured Achilles tendon in back-to-back years. As a Golden State Warrior for the first 13 years of his career, Thompson averaged 19.6 points per game and shot over 41 percent from the 3-point line.

Thompson signed with the Mavs as a free agent in 2024 hoping to win a championship alongside Luka Doncic. We all know how that story ended.

Miami Prioritizing Klay

While Thompson is older than Beal and a considerably inferior scorer than DeRozan, the Heat has raised the four-time champion to the top of its offseason priority list.

According to Miami Herald reporter Anthony Chiang, the Heat is hopeful Thompson will get the final year of his contract bought out by the Mavs, allowing him to enter free agency.

“It appears that the Heat will remain patient in filling out the rest of its roster to give Thompson time to possibly shake free through a buyout agreement,” Chiang wrote for the Miami Herald. “While a trade for Thompson is also possible, it would be challenging to pull off considering the only three players on the Heat’s current roster able to be traded for Thompson in a one-for-one deal are Nikola Jovic, Davion Mitchell and Bobby Portis. The cleaner path is for the Mavericks to eventually agree to a buyout with Thompson, with Thompson hypothetically giving up $7 million of his current salary to become a free agent.”

Thompson, who averaged 11.7 points per game and shot 38.3 percent from the 3-point last season, might still be a Maverick when the 2026-27 season starts. It’ll be interesting to see how the Heat responds if Thompson doesn’t shake free this summer.