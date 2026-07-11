Miami Heat Proposed to Land Kyrie Irving for 2 Players, 1 Pick in Major Trade

The Miami Heat can follow up on their blockbuster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo with another major swing this offseason.

Although not in the most comfortable position for a trade, the Heat could push to add Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

In a proposed trade, Miami sends a 2029 first round pick, forward Andrew Wiggins and young forward Nikola Jovic to Dallas in exchange for Irving.

Irving, a nine-time NBA All-Star, has a lot to prove this upcoming season. He didn’t play in the entirety of 2025-26, recovering from an ACL tear. While the Mavericks haven’t indicated trading him this offseason, the Heat can add extra playmaking and scoring to the backcourt with this proposal.

Miami Heat Pitch for Kyrie Irving Could Force Mavericks to Trade

After acquiring Antetokounmpo as well as Bobby Portis, the Heat have reached their luxury limits. Any incomings now will be using their non-taxpayer tradeable exception, which they have used part to sign Tim Hardaway Jr.

For trade business, the Heat will have to move pieces to acquire any target and in this scenario, Wiggins and Jovic are moved for Irving. It makes sense considering that the Dallas star Irving carries a cap hit of approximately $39.5 million for the 2026-27 season.

Wiggins signed a new three-year extension that gives the Heat flexibility with his last two years. This indicates that they still plan to keep him, but he is not untouchable when there is an opportunity to add Irving.

Jovic is entering the first year of his four-year $62.4 million extension and provides the necessary outgoing salary, together with Wiggins.

With several outgoings, it seems unwise for Miami to let go of two more players at this point. However, the backcourt needs a decent upgrade to fill in at least the scoring impact of a Tyler Herro or Norman Powell.

Despite being out for a year, Irving has gotten interest around the league and the Mavs may weigh on the option of moving him for future flexibility. Wiggins and Jovic are two pieces that can help the franchise transition into a new era led by their rookie Cooper Flagg.

Miami’s Potential Upgraded Backcourt Led by Irving

Hardaway Jr. and Davio Mitchel are decent backcourt pieces for the Heat. There isn’t a serious panic because the franchise is focusing on building around their two frontcourt stars in Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Irving is a clear upgrade to their current options at backcourt. He is a championship-caliber star and one of the elite guards in the league when healthy. Surrounding Antetokounmpo with the best players will be key to contending.

The Heat will have to get creative with depth after moving Wiggins and Jovic. If they can add decent pieces beyond the starting five, the roster would be competitive.

The Heat will have to bet on Irving’s health if they move for him. Missing a full season takes its toll and most times, returning to full form and sharpness will be delayed. He would mostly play on a minutes restriction early in the season to ensure his return to competitive action is seamless.