Miami Heat Get Good News as Rumored Star PG Target Expected to Be Traded

The Miami Heat firmly deserves to be tabbed among the winners of this enthralling 2026 NBA offseason.

The Heat landed Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP and one of the best players in the league, in a seismic trade from the Milwaukee Bucks and signed Klay Thompson, the fourth-greatest shooter ever, to a two-year contract.

Miami’s offseason already attracts a high score. The only way it could increase is if the Heat somehow landed a superstar to man the backcourt, especially if that big name player is Kyrie Irving.

Irving, 34, has been rampantly speculated in trade rumors this offseason, but the Dallas Mavericks appear prepared to enter the 2026-27 season with Irving on their roster. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Irving will be in Dallas for long.

Potential Miami Heat Target Kyrie Irving Expected to Be Moved

Recently, ESPN polled a panel of insiders for its annual NBA Summer Forecast. Among the players who received the most votes when insiders were asked who they believe will request a trade next, Irving ranked second.

“Irving, who played only one game alongside Davis during their short stint together as Mavericks teammates, has given no indication of a desire to leave Dallas,” the ESPN article read. “The Mavs have declined to engage teams that have inquired about his availability as Irving prepares to return from the knee injury that sidelined him all of last season.”

While the Mavs see Irving as their star point guard for now, teams around the league are preparing for the nine-time All-Star to be on the move soon.

“But front offices across the league anticipate that one or both parties could decide it’s in their best interest to part ways, wondering about the long-term fit of the 34-year-old Irving as the Mavs prioritize building around teenage prodigy Cooper Flagg,” the article read.

Could Miami Emerge as a Strong Suitor for Kyrie?

Depending on how the Heat’s 2026-27 season starts, Irving could become an option for the Heat around the trade deadline in February.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, teams “continue to wonder aloud about how firmly Dallas will stick to that stance once the season begins and the next in-season trade deadline on Feb. 11 gradually approaches.”

Earlier this offseason, a Mavs front office executive responded to the trade chatter surrounding Irving.

“He keeps getting put in all kinds of rumors, but we’re not looking to move Kyrie and Kyrie isn’t looking to be moved either,” a Dallas front office executive told NBA insider Keith Smith. “We didn’t get to see him with Cooper last year, but we’re very excited to see that pairing this year.”

The Mavs hold Irving, a nine-time All-Star, in high regard. New general manager Masai Ujiri even said the team is looking forward to seeing how “Kyrie fits playing with Flagg” and that Irving is “just that kind of incredible talent and player.”

For the Heat, the team has addressed most roster concerns this offseason. The only thing left on Miami’s to-do list is to find a star table-setter. Of course, the dynamic Irving would likely fit harmoniously into Miami’s revamped Antetokounmpo-led offense.

That noted, the Heat doesn’t have a ton of resources it can use to land Irving in a trade. But it remains to be seen whether Irving will become available and what the Mavs would demand in a deal.