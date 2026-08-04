Miami Heat Star ‘Salty’ About LeBron James Decision, Claims NBA Vet

Miami All-Star Bam Adebayo has been taking repeated shots at LeBron James after the latter signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

First, Adebayo revealed that he plans to “bust [LeBron’s] a**” when the Heat and the Sixers square off with their new-look rosters this season. The All-Defensive star further claimed that he felt “no disappointment” after James spurned the Heat, even though he aggressively recruited “The King” to return to South Beach for his 24th season.

Earlier this week, Adebayo took another open shot at James when he left out the NBA’s all-time leading scorer from his top-5 players of all-time list.

“Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and Tim Duncan,” Adebayo said without hesitation when asked to name his top-5.

Bam Adebayo ‘Salty’ About LeBron James

Former NBA player Josh Smith has accused Adebayo of being “salty” about James choosing the Sixers over the Heat.

“He prolly mad Bron didn’t come down there to South Beach and mess with him,” Smith said of Adebayo on the “Nightcap” podcast.

“He salty man. Might be a little salty man. Salt kills snails, not players.”

Several fans seemed to agree with Smith’s take (H/T ClutchPoints).

“It’s obvious he feels salty Bron didn’t choose Miami to play with him. MF said Kevin Durant. KD a monster but not top five all-time,” said @hi_mjim. “He hating ’cause Lebron didn’t come back to the Heat,” echoed @Tupacaveli68. “GOAT James doesn’t join your city, and suddenly the players, fans, and organization hate him? They’re basically saying the quiet part out loud, if that makes sense. LOL,” added @inotuonye7. “This list says so much more about Bam than it does about the actual top five,” claimed @reydelrock. “He just mad LEBRON AIN’T GO TO MIAMI. HE SAID KD OVER BRON, GET REAL,” commented @ItsLittbro.

Why LeBron James Spurned Miami Heat

Per multiple insiders, James felt that the top-heavy Heat did not have a complete roster to compete for a championship, unlike the more balanced Sixers. There could be a lot of truth to that assessment — if true.

“The number one thing was winning a championship immediately which is not unheard of or shocking, but it wasn’t 100% clear that winning a championship this upcoming season was number 1 or it was chasing happiness,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said of James’ thought process in free agency.

“Now that we know what he was thinking and he’s said that winning a championship immediately this year was a priority, I think that put Golden State and Miami off the listm” he added.

The Heat gutted their roster when they acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, sending out key rotational pieces Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. while also losing Norman Powell to free agency due to their limited cap flexibility. While they have Adebayo and Antetokounmpo on the roster, the Heat lack bench depth, consistent shooting and other playmakers to truly challenge the New York Knicks and 76ers.