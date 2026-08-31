Miami Heat Linked To Kevin Durant Trade During Season

The Miami Heat will be one of the major stories entering the NBA season after pulling off a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Miami having a few lackluster seasons and losing Jimmy Butler meant they had to find a path to relevance again. The move to get Giannis came with the risk of trading away four rotation players and a couple of future draft picks. More talent will likely be needed to truly contend for a title.

Miami insider Brenndan Tobin revealed that two noteworthy names could be on their radar for another trade this season:

“Durant and Irving — I saw a little Durant post on IG, those two, to me, I think, could be primed to be a Heat swing if it doesn’t go well for whatever reason. That to me looks like if you snoop around and be like what’s the obvious…I was getting hit up on the Kyrie Irving thing nonstop…I’m not telling you the Heat won’t trade for Kyrie Irving, and I think it would be unbelievably cool.”

Previous rumors have linked Irving to the Heat, but Kevin Durant was mentioned here too. The current relationship between Durant and the Houston Rockets could suffer if they struggle again this year. Miami would then hope to put together a viable trade package to go after Durant.

Why Trading For Kevin Durant Is Difficult

Miami went “all in” on Giannis by giving up all their top assets and limiting what they can trade for more talent. The offseason has featured some luck with Klay Thompson joining the franchise on a cheap deal after the Dallas Mavericks waived him.

Durant makes so much money that the Heat would likely have to part ways with Bam Adebayo after Pat Riley claimed he was the one untouchable piece Miami would also lose their starting center to create another glaring weakness.

The best bet for the Heat in such a scenario would see them getting a multi-team trade framework going. Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell would have to be included with assets from other teams. The same issue of the Antetokounmpo trade giving up most of their picks limits the trade chips for the future.

Kevin Durant Must Force Way To Heat

The only way that Durant can easily get to the Heat would be to force his way there. Durant could refuse to sign an extension and show no excitement for the other teams interested if he wanted to stack the odds in his favor.

Two teams ago featured Durant on the Brooklyn Nets and naming Miami as one of just two preferred destinations he had at the time. Brooklyn ultimately traded Durant to the Phoenix Suns for more assets, but this proved that Durant would love playing for the Heat.

Irving may be an easier target since the Mavericks are already in a rebuild with Cooper Flagg leading the way. Unfortunately, Houston would want something of value back if they trade Durant while he’s still a clear All-Star and All-NBA player every year.