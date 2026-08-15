Miami Heat’s Reason for Not Giving Russell Westbrook a Chance Revealed

Many are still processing Russell Westbrook’s sudden retirement from the NBA. One of the greatest players ever, Westbrook walked away without the farewell tour or final curtain call most fans would have loved to see.

Westbrook, 37, spent his final season playing for the Sacramento Kings. An unrestricted free agent this offseason, Westbrook didn’t generate much attraction around the league until it was later revealed that the Kings and Washington Wizards had some interest in the nine-time All-Star.

One team Westbrook was linked to was the Miami Heat. The Heat’s glaring need for a backcourt made Westbrook a natural option. But Miami seemingly never entertained giving the former league MVP an opportunity.

Why Miami Heat Never Viewed Russell Westbrook as an Option

According to Heat reporter Ira Winderman, Westbrook’s shaky on-paper fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo played a role in the Heat never considering Westbrook in free agency.

“The Heat effectively have two standard roster spots remaining and don’t, at the moment, have a definitive starting shooting guard and also lack the type of definitive spacing that will open the middle of the floor for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo,” Winderman wrote for the Sun Sentinel.

Winderman also noted that the role Westbrook would have been given in Miami may have not sat well with him.

“And it’s not as if Russell Westbrook could have been subbed in on the roster for Tre Donaldson, who is on a two-way contract,” Winderman wrote. “While Russell did play mostly as a reserve two seasons ago in Denver, he started 58 of 64 appearances last season with Sacramento. So sitting behind Davion Mitchell might have been an issue. Plus, he is not a shooter and not nearly the defender he once was, which could have had him sitting behind Dru Smith, as well. Sometimes a player just recognizes it is time. At 37, Westbrook recognized it was time.”

Miami Was Advised Against Pursuing Westbrook

HoopsRumors’ Luke Adams noted a report from the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, who revealed that the Heat didn’t view Westbrook very highly and that a trusted companion of head coach Erik Spoelstra warned the team against signing him.

“Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald considers what’s next for the Heat after missing out on James, evaluating potential free agent alternatives for the team and noting that “fresh” conversations are expected with veteran forward DeMar DeRozan,” Adams wrote. “While there have been rumors connecting Russell Westbrook to Miami, Jackson hears that a coach whom Erik Spoelstra trusts advised the Heat not to sign the former MVP, claiming that he’s difficult to coach.”

In his 18th and final season, Westbrook was highly productive, albeit for arguably the worst team in the NBA, averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Westbrook was limited to 64 games after a late-season injury prematurely shut down his 18th season.

The all-time leader in triple-doubles, Westbrook leaves the game as arguably the most explosive point guard ever. He is also in the conversation for the best rebounding guard to ever play.