Miami Heat Take Shocking Stance On Adding Giannis’ Brothers

The big trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo moving from the Milwaukee Bucks to Miami Heat has created questions about if the other Antetokounmpo brothers will join him. Giannis has used his superstar power to get his brothers Alex Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo roster spots with the Bucks. Fellow brother Kostas Antetokounmpo had the same opportunity in the past with Milwaukee. However, it appears this tradition is finally ending with new reports that Miami doesn’t plan to trade for nor sign his brothers.

ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne shared the following news on the Mason and Ireland Show:

“There won’t be any more Antetokounmpo brothers in Miami. That whole ‘We have Kostas and Thanasis on the team,’ I don’t think that’s going to continue from what I understand.”

Miami is run differently than Milwaukee and other organizations since Pat Riley is one of the most successful “old school” personalities. Riley ran the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Heat during some of the most successful times in each franchise’s history.

Trading for Giannis was Riley’s biggest move since the infamous “big three” summer of signing LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh all to contracts. Miami reportedly didn’t let LeBron have preferential treatment, so Antetokounmpo is unlikely to get the bias of his brothers joining the roster.

Giannis Truly Starting New Chapter Of Career

The long process of Giannis being in trade rumors from last offseason to this week’s trade showed how hard it was for him to leave Milwaukee. Not only did Antetokounmpo become an all time great, but his brothers were welcome into the team.

The Bucks were content with “wasting” roster spots on two names who barely played and could be argued as not deserving NBA jobs. Giannis accepting a trade likely confirmed that he realized this era was ending and that he’d no longer be able to get his brothers on his next team.

Bobby Portis was the only Milwaukee player to join Antetokounmpo in the trade for a plethora of Heat picks and young players. The only way that Alex or Thanasis gets on the Miami roster is if they struggle to fill out their currently short roster and need bodies for training camp.

Why Miami Won’t Sign Giannis’ Brothers?

Miami was in a somewhat desperate situation of looking to find a superstar after striking out in trade discussions and free agency talks for talent upgrades in recent years. Jimmy Butler leaving the franchise left them with Bam Adebayo as the only mainstay.

Getting Giannis ensures that they have one true superstar on the roster and hope to build a strong supporting staff around him. Alex and Thanasis are unfortunately both end of the roster guys there for locker room vibes at best if they do end up on another NBA roster.

The Heat can’t waste roster spots right now until they fill out this roster to have a chance to truly contend. Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins are the only players currently under contract capable of joining the potential starting lineup with the mainstays Giannis and Bam.