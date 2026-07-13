Miami Heat Proposed to Sign LeBron James After 5-Player Kyrie Irving Trade

The Miami Heat could explore a trade scenario that would help them land LeBron James from free agency. While not directly involved with the veteran superstar, a reunion pitch could entice him to return to South Beach.

The Heat have been reportedly linked with James’ former teammate Kyrie Irving as a star backcourt addition. Acquiring the Dallas Mavericks star could position the franchise as a more appealing destination for James.

In a proposed trade, the Heat receive Irving, Naji Marshall and Max Christie from Dallas. The Mavericks, in turn, would get Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic and Miami’s 2029 first-round pick.

Miami would then take on James on a one-year, $3.9 million deal as a veteran free agent.

This is the best possible outcome for the Heat to support their frontcourt stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo with a strong backcourt piece. They also get James as a bonus.

Miami Heat Proposal Lures LeBron James After Kyrie Irving Trade

With or without Irving, James already has a good emotional and historical connection to sign for Miami. However, the Heat aren’t the only favorable landing spot for him, which makes this framework a good look.

Irving, 34, was sidelined for the 2025-26 season as he recovered from his ACL injury. His contract with Dallas is valid for two more seasons with a player option for 2027-28. His salary for the upcoming season is roughly $39.5 million.

The Heat are already in a tough cap spot after acquiring Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP alongside Adebayo has pushed the franchise over the luxury tax. This makes any serious trade possible only by moving pieces.

Restructuring Wiggins’ deal is the best scenario to add Irving’s salary. The forward recently signed a three-year $64 million extension that pays him $30.2 million for 2026-27.

The Heat also move Jovic, who is slated to earn around $16.2 million in 2026-27. This offers a coverage to fit in Irving’s deal although the incomings of Marshall and Christie takes a little more space. Dallas would off course have to indicate a willingness to path ways with Irving.

Miami would get a championship-caliber backcourt upgrade in Irving, as well as depth pieces to fill up roster spots that have been left vacant. The Heat moved four pieces for Antetokounmpo, Norman Powell left and they would be moving two more in this proposed trade.

Irving and James to Set Up a Superteam Lineup in Miami

If the Heat pull off this trade, they would boast a serious roster consisting of Antetokounmpo and Adebayo in the frontcourt, James on the wings and Irving leading the backcourt.

Irving may have had a year off and may need time to gain full game sharpness. However, there is no doubt that on his day, he remains one of the elite ball handlers in the league. He is an upgrade to the current Heat backcourt setup and has the championship experience playing alongside James.

The James and Irving run to the title has been a long time now, but both stars are still top contributors. James, who turns 42 in December, led the Los Angeles Lakers through the first round of the postseason basically all by himself as L.A. suffered injuries to two of its key stars.