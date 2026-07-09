Miami Heat Proposed to Land 11x All-Star Guard With Giannis in Major Trade

Despite the blockbuster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Miami Heat is not shutting down any possibility to further improve their roster.

According to Bleacher Report NBA writer Greg Swartz, the Heat could help facilitate a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers that can help upgrade its backcourt by landing James Harden.

In a proposed three-team trade, the Heat would receive Harden from Cleveland while the Cavaliers would acquire Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall from the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks, in turn, would get Jarrett Allen, Nikola Jovic, Dennis Schroder, and Davion Mitchell.

“Heat upgrade at PG with Harden. Three-year, $90 million deal includes $15 million GTD in Year 2 and $0 in Year 3,” Swartz wrote.

While this deal hinges on the Mavericks letting go of Irving, the Heat can capitalize on a chance to add a veteran presence to a potential contention roster.

The Miami Heat’s Situation With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Harden

Harden, 36, declined his player option for the 2026-27 season and is now discussing a new multi-year, team-friendly deal with the Cavaliers.

However, Cleveland could value a potential homecoming for LeBron James and decide to move Harden. The system fit with both stars doesn’t align on paper and as such, getting Irving would be the perfect business if James signs with the Cavs.

The Heat also values a move for James, as well but the veteran superstar can only end up in one destination. If Miami looks beyond the emotional sentiment of a James return, Harden could be a move it can benefit from at the moment.

In this framework, a $90 million split over three years for Harden with the structured guarantees offers the Heat some future flexibility while adding high veteran value.

Mitchell and Jovic’s salaries alone would be close to sufficient for matching in the trade. It works well for the Heat, which is in a tight spot cap-wise due to the Antetokounmpo acquisition.

Moving two pieces will thin Miami’s roster further. The franchise already moved four players to get the Greek superstar alongside Bobby Portis. However, Harden presents a good opportunity.

Harden Trade Would Firmly Position Miami

The Heat already have Antetokounmpo as well as Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt, which is a formidable core. The backcourt would be getting an upgrade with Harden.

Offensively, Harden represents a clear upgrade over Mitchell as a primary initiator and also a secondary scoring option, which he has gotten used to in the past few years.

After moving to Cleveland mid-season, Harden averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds. It’s a drop off by his standards, his second ever lowest point average in his career, his lowest rebounding average since his rookie year and his lowest assist average since 2019-2020.

At this stage of his career, Harden would give anything for a chance to chase that elusive championship ring. The Heat will already be a serious contender with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. With a backcourt led by Harden, the Heat will be a force.

Pairing Antetokounmpo with one of the best playmakers in NBA history would elevate the Heat. Harden’s defense has always been questioned, but that won’t be the case in Miami with its frontcourt duo.