Miami Heat Had Trade Discussions With Thunder For Lu Dort

The Miami Heat are having an eventful offseason after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo and becoming a top choice for LeBron James. However, it appears they were trying to acquire another major name via the trade block. Lu Dort was traded this week by the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks to clear up more cap space for the former’s future spending.

Mike Scotto of Hoops Hype named the Heat and a few other teams as having trade discussions with Oklahoma City:

“Several teams expressed trade interest in acquiring Dort before he was traded to Atlanta, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Miami would have loved to add Dort since he’s among the best defenders in the league and could guard opposing guards. Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo are elite interior defenders to deal with opposing centers and power forwards.

However, too many variables caused Oklahoma City to deal him to Atlanta after they already sent Aaron Wiggins there. The Heat missed out on Dort, but they are among the most relevant teams right now. Interest in LeBron and a couple of former All-Stars on the market should see Miami involved in more rumors before adding new talent.

Why Miami Heat Couldn’t Get Lu Dort

The eventual trade package that Oklahoma City featured them getting future second round picks since they didn’t want to take back any salary. Atlanta had to get the Dallas Mavericks involved to make it a three-team trade to appease the Thunder’s financial preferences.

Miami couldn’t have made a traditional trade work since they had to dump salary to bring back Dort’s hefty contract. A three team would have been complicated to see the Heat eventually let Dort head elsewhere once the Hawks found their ideal path to get him.

Andrew Wiggins or Davion Mitchell would likely have been traded for Dort if Miami had to figure out their path. The Heat’s main hope now is for LeBron to pick them and add other role players on cheap contracts. DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal, and Klay Thompson are three other names who have been liked to Miami.

Lu Dort Was Expendable To Miami Heat

Atlanta felt that Dort was more important to their future than Miami did as the main reason for why things worked out in the manner that they did. Dort joins Dyson Daniels as two elite defenders behind a squad now led by Jalen Johnson.

Miami still has Wiggins on the roster, who has a lot of similar strengths as Dort. Outside shooting would have improved with Dort since he’s been one of the best “three and D” players across the entire NBA landscape today.

However, the Heat adding Tim Hardaway and having plans to add another shooter made Dort less pivotal. Pat Riley is likely to put all his chips into getting LeBron before he considers any other option. Trading for Dort could have made the path towards signing James a little less realistic. Miami willingly backed out to let Dort go elsewhere after the initial conversations.