Miami Heat Receive Trade Proposal to Pair Giannis With 14-Time All-Star Duo

The Miami Heat have already added two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the roster. The front office may still be weighing another potential major splash to support the Greek superstar.

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving often comes up as a possible target. A move to South Beach could see him lead the backcourt and complement a frontcourt of Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

In a hypothetical direct trade, the Heat would receive Irving and Klay Thompson from Dallas. The Mavericks would receive Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, Davion Mitchell, first-round picks in 2029 (top-eight protected) and 2031, plus a 2027 second-round selection.

The Mavericks have yet to signal that Irving is readily available to be traded; however, the Heat can jump on the opportunity to land one of the elite guards in the league.

Miami Heat Proposed Move to for Backcourt Duo to Pair With Giannis Antetokounmpo

Irving’s contract is a significant one, it has a cap hit of around $39.5 million for 2026-27 and a player option the season after. The Heat can work out a salary-matching scenario by moving Wiggins and Jovic.

Wiggins agreed to a new deal worth $64 million over three years. While his deal is structured to be flexible, he has always been viewed as a possible trade chip if any high-impact star were to come. He wasn’t used for the Antetokounmpo trade, but could be used to get Irving.

Jovic is another player the Heat didn’t include in the Antetokounmpo trade. His deal is cap-friendly and he is young; however, the Heat can move him if it means getting a win-now piece.

Mitchell is included to facilitate the Thompson addition as the Heat takes the Dallas guard pair. The front office would need to manage its deals carefully to avoid going over its current apron position.

Unlike Irving, Thompson is reportedly on Dallas’ trade list. The veteran guard is on an expiring deal and his salary for 2026-27 is roughly $17.5 million. This framework looks like the best option to get decent returns in moving him, even if it means moving Irving as well.

What the Dallas Pair Would Bring to Miami

Both Irving and Thompson would be an instant backcourt upgrade in Miami. They have both contributed to championship runs in the past and while no longer in their prime, they could complement Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Miami’s first approach post-Antetokounmpo is to bring in shooting additions. They signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to that effect and he is a top shooter who is, coincidentally, a former teammate of Irving and Klay at Dallas. With Thompson, the Heat would be getting an extra shooting presence and he has a better efficiency from the 3-point line compared to Hardaway Jr.

Thompson, 36, has embraced a bench role in the past season for the Mavericks and could continue the same in Miami.

Irving would lead a backcourt that was left vacant by Tyler Herro and Norman Powell. His addition could position Miami to have a solid frontcourt and backcourt setup with elite stars.

With Wiggins and Jovic moving in this framework, the Heat may have to look for wing additions to balance the roster.