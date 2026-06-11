Report: Miami Heat Trade Offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo Revealed

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes continue to dominate headlines as the NBA world braces for a blockbuster trade.

The Miami Heat appears as the frontrunner to acquire the two-time NBA MVP from the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami’s interest in Antetokounmpo goes back to the trade deadline in February, where the franchise attempted to close a deal for the Bucks star before negotiations ultimately fizzled.

With Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslem announcing the franchise will look to sort out a decision on Antetokounmpo’s future before the NBA Draft, we are quickly headed toward the first major move of the offseason.

Miami Heat’s Offer for Bucks Star Revealed in Report

According to a report written by NBA insider Jake Fischer in “The Stein Line,” the Heat has submitted an offer for Antetokounmpo revolving around four players and multiple draft picks, including:

Tyler Herro

Kel’el Ware

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Nikola Jovic

No. 13 draft pick in 2026 NBA Draft

Future draft picks

Fischer reports the Bucks seek to explore other offers for Antetokounmpo before making a decision. The NBA insider also noted the Boston Celtics have emerged as suitors for the 31-year-old Milwaukee star.

Suddenly, it appears the Heat isn’t the prohibitive favorite it was just a couple of days ago to land Antetokounmpo from the Bucks.

Some will argue the Celtics can offer a stronger trade package for Antetokounmpo. Boston can offer Milwaukee something the Heat cannot — a superstar in his prime.

While others will point to the overall strength of Miami’s trade package, including multiple rising young talents and attractive draft capital, the Celtics can perhaps entice the Bucks by offering Jaylen Brown, the 29-year-old All-NBA wingman who just finished the best season of his pro career.

Teams Not Turned Off by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Recent History

Although Antetokounmpo is firmly regarded as one of the top players in the NBA, he is coming off perhaps the most turbulent year of his legendary career after injuries and multiple public conflicts with the Bucks. He will also turn 32 next season. But that hasn’t appeared to discourage teams like Miami, which strongly aspires to contend in the Eastern Conference, from pursuing the star forward.

The Heat, in particular, appears to view Antetokounmpo as the missing piece that can rediscover winning ways in Miami.

According to an earlier report by NBA insider Brett Siegel, Miami has intended to “basically put everything out there except Bam Adebayo, and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to get one Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

If Boston becomes as aggressive as Miami has been in acquiring Antetokounmpo, it will be interesting to see what package of assets the Celtics will put together and how it compares to what the Heat is offering.

The Heat and Celtics have been bonafide East rivals over the past several seasons, with multiple clashes in the postseason heightening the animosity between both franchises.

If it boils down to both teams as the top two contenders for Antetokounmpo, it’ll make for some fascinating offseason theater as the next 2026-27 season approaches.