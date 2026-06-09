Miami Heat Trade Idea Lands 9-Time All-Star As Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Nears

The Miami Heat will be one of the busiest franchises this offseason. Four straight Play-In tournament spots appear to have been the breaking point.

The franchise is now determined to break the frustrating cycle of mediocrity by aggressively pursuing significant additions to elevate its roster.

One intriguing option gaining traction involves Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. According to Bleacher Report analyst Andy Bailey, the Heat should engage the Mavericks in trade discussions centered on the veteran.

In a proposed trade, Miami would receive Irving and send Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and a 2031 first-round pick swap to Dallas.

Irving is reportedly not top of Miami’s wish list for this offseason as they eye bigger targets like Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, no one can rule out the possibility of injecting star power and playoff pedigree by Irving moving to South Beach.

How the Heat Can Get Irving

Irving commands a huge salary, not the full max but enough to take up a decent space in the cap. He will earn around $39 million next season as part of the three-year, $118.5 million extension he signed with Dallas. With a player option for 2027-28, the Mavs may want to leverage him this window.

Herro is on an expiring deal and has been constantly mentioned as a good trade chip for the Heat. His salary closely matches Irving’s which gives the Heat a chance not to attach significant draft assets.

Letting go of a young star like Jaquez Jr. in the package may not seem like the wisest idea, however, he is also on an expiring deal and eligible for a rookie-scale extension. Adding Irving to the roster will require thought on future flexibility.

The deal isn’t straightforward, however. Miami has reportedly been dangling Herro and Jaquez in an aggressive pursuit of Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. They may likely only get one of him or Irving and while the Greek superstar is the best option, Milwaukee’s asking price may prove too much.

Irving’s Potential Fit in Miami With Giannis Antetokounmpo

Irving will be a massive upgrade to the Heat backcourt. He is a better option than Herro as an offensive option, which makes a deal worth the while. With Bam Adebayo and potentially Antetokounmpo, the Heat could finally be a contending team once more.

“For the Miami Heat, this is sort of a short-term fix, but Bam Adebayo can’t be the only member of the organization who’s sick of the play-in tournament,” Bailey wrote. “Pairing him with Kyrie and surrounding them with shooting would give Miami a good shot of rising above that mix.”

Irving’s injury history is alarming to say the least. The 34-year-old star missed the entire 2025-26 season recovering from a torn ACL. His availability and production have fluctuated, and Miami would be betting on his return to All-Star form. It can look beyond and see the veteran guard as an addition to inject firepower and playoff experience.

This will be one of the moves to keep an eye on as it fits into the Heat’s strategy of star hunting. The franchise has long leveraged its culture, weather, Erik Spoelstra’s coaching, and Pat Riley’s influence to attract talent despite limited cap space.