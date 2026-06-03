Miami Heat Eye $374 Million Trio Around Giannis Antetokounmpo After Key Report

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes have taken a turn this week as multiple reports have named the Miami Heat as frontrunners for the Milwaukee Bucks star.

After the Heat offered a trade package for Antetokounmpo that intrigued the Bucks at the trade deadline, the expectation is Miami will re-engage Milwaukee in trade talks for the two-time MVP this summer.

The Heat possess multiple rising young players and quality draft capital that could help strike a deal for Antetokounmpo. If that happens, Miami would aim to retain veteran stars Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell to create a trio formidable enough to help the Heat contend in the East, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“If the Heat acquires Antetokounmpo,” Jackson wrote, “Miami might be able to re-sign impending free agent Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins (who has a $30 million player option) and use the full $15.5 million mid-level exception if both players take slight pay cuts in the first year of potential multi-year deals and if the Heat is willing to spend above the $201 million tax line but below the $209 million first apron.”

Heat Expected to Lure Bucks With Strong Offer

Antetokounmpo, 31, is coming off a turbulent season after injuries and multiple public conflicts with the Bucks.

After Milwaukee’s season was over, Bucks owner Jimmy Haslem stated the franchise would soon settle on a decision of whether to extend Antetokounmpo’s contract or deal him to another team.

As the offseason heats up and the NBA Draft approaches, it appears Antetokounmpo’s long-anticipated Milwaukee exit is finally beginning to take shape.

According to Jackson, for the Heat to land Antetokounmpo, it would need to drop close to $47 million in salary to absorb Antetokounmpo’s large cap hit.

“If the Heat gets Antetokounmpo, Miami must send out at least $46.5 million in salary to take on Antetokounmpo’s $58.4 million.”

The good news is the Heat have the player assets to not only impress the Bucks with an offer but simultaneously carve out the financial space to take on Antetokounmpo’s contract.

It isn’t officially known what package of assets the Heat offered the Bucks for Antetokounmpo at the February trade deadline, but it is expected the Heat will make a similar offer this summer including players like Kel’el Ware and and Tyler Herro.

“Numerous hypothetical packages of players would satisfy cap rules — including Ware, Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson and Dru Smith or Ware, Herro, Jaquez and Nikola Jovic.”

Miami Faces Competition in Superstar Sweepstakes

While multiple reports have established the Heat’s strong positioning in the race for Antetokounmpo, the Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers have emerged as serious suitors for the former Finals MVP.

The clear advantage the Heat have over others is the likelihood of retaining Antetokounmpo long-term.

According to reports earlier this week, the Heat are the only team Antetokounmpo would seriously consider committing to for multiple years. Knowing that, the Heat should grow even more confident in making aggressive offers for Antetokounmpo.

With Antetokounmpo considering the Heat a potential long-term hope and with reports maintaining the Bucks star prefers to remain in the Eastern Conference if he were to be traded, the Heat are well-positioned to acquire the franchise’s biggest star since LeBron James in 2010.

But unlike with James in 2010, it would be fair to question if the Heat would have enough around Antetokounmpo to contend not for a championship, but for the Eastern Conference crown.

Miami’s vision is to build its fort around Antetokounmpo and 28-year-old star big man Bam Adebayo. While that tandem makes the Heat a forceful defensive unit, the offensive side of the ball is where Miami’s goal may fall short unless the Heat acquire another elite scorer.

According to Jackson, the Heat aren’t concerned about a potentially lackluster offense — or even the fit between Antetokounmpo and Adebayo — if the Bucks agreed to send their superstar to Miami.

There is plenty of offseason ahead. If the Heat land Antetokounmpo, it would make plenty of sense for the team to continue making moves to steady the roster after acquiring one of the best players in the NBA.