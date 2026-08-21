Projected Blockbuster NBA Trade Sends De’Aaron Fox to Miami Heat

The Miami Heat should be pushing to add backcourt firepower this offseason. With a frontcourt of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, it is only right they get the best possible complement.

The idea is to get something close to, or even better than, the Heat’s previous option of Tyler Herro and Norman Powell. There aren’t many affordable stars for that, but the Heat could still orchestrate a high-profile move.

One interesting option is San Antonio Spurs star De’Aaron Fox.

In a proposed four-team trade involving also the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz, the Heat would land the All-Star point guard.

Heat receives: De’Aaron Fox, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Filipowski plus a 2031 first round pick (via DET)

Spurs receive: Nikola Jovic (not to confused with that guy up in Denver!), Ron Holland II plus a 2029 first round pick (via MIA)

Pistons receive: Andrew Wiggins and Carter Bryant.

Jazz receive: Davion Mitchell

This proposal would target the exact area Miami has flagged as a priority after the Antetokounmpo acquisition. The Heat has brought in a sharpshooter in Tim Hardaway Jr., but Fox represents the kind of addition to elevate the roster into full contention.

De’Aaron Fox to Heat Proposed Multi-Team Trade

Fox is one of the more expensive options for the Heat at the moment and would be commanding the largest salary being moved in this framework. He signed a new extension with the Spurs just last summer and it would last four years starting with the upcoming season.

At roughly $49.5 million, Fox’s salary is just a few numbers shy of Antetokounmpo’s deal, which is a rather hefty commitment to be taking on in addition to having Adebayo. The money for this trio alone would push the Heat into luxury tax territory.

However, there is an opportunity to create a decent amount of space. The Heat would be moving Wiggins, Jovic and Mitchell in this proposal.

Wiggins recently opted into his $30.2 million player option for the 2026-27 season and signed a two-year extension, though a team-friendly one. Jovic still commands a four-year deal, and Mitchell also has a notable $12.4 million salary.

Despite the three salaries clearing a substantial amount of room, salary-matching would not be fulfilled in this proposal as the Heat would also be receiving Robinson and Filipowski. Both combined deals are close to $20 million with Robinson on roughly $15.9 million and Filipowski joining on a $3 million minimum deal.

What the New Additions Could Indicate

Going over the luxury tax would be a clear indication of a win-now window for the Heat. After swinging for Antetokounmpo, the idea was already in place to contend but aside from the Greek superstar, the roster looks weaker under Adebayo as pieces have been moved.

Getting a backcourt star like Fox to pair with the frontcourt core would balance the team. Fox has been a reliable offensive presence for years and only dialed down his role to secondary after joining San Antonio.

He is an elite scoring and playmaking option to have, and he helped the Spurs reach the NBA Finals last season.

The Heat would be making up for Fox’s slight shooting deficiencies with Robinson. The Pistons forward would be making a return to South Beach, where he spent his entire career until last season.

With Filipowski, it’s a matter of adding more frontcourt depth and, at just 22-years-old, he could develop well in this current Heat setup.