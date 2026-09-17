NBA Legend Shares Why Miami Heat Will Have Top East Seed

Former NBA All-Star and current media pundit Gilbert Arenas made a bold prediction for the Miami Heat to thrive this year. Early odds see Miami projected to be one of the secondary East teams behind more proven rosters like the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. At least ten teams have strong hopes to make the actual playoffs to make it a tough task for a new Heat roster.

However, Arenas cited Miami’s history of success when forecasting them to be the top East team:

“You’re telling me Pat Riley can go to the finals with Tyler Herro as the No. 1 scorer, Bam, Jimmy Butler third, they got Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Max [Strus], Victor [Oladipo], Gabe, old a** Kevin Love, Hayward, Duncan Robinson, and Cody Zeller… they went to the finals with an AAU team. Now he has a real juggernaut over there. Every championship Pat Riley has had and won, he’s had a freak of nature on his team. He just got another one.”

The Heat adding Giannis Antetokounmpo to the roster was the big move to drastically change the entire landscape of the team. Other moves like adding Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway helped make up for the losses of Herro and three other rotation players from last season. Arenas believes that the Miami system can lead to a dream season with Giannis.

Why Others Doubt This Miami Heat Take?

The Eastern Conference will see Miami facing off against teams also led by superstars, and most of those teams have stronger depth. Heat starters Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and Davion Mitchell must all have “best-case seasons” for the team to contend.

Arenas thinks that Miami having a track record of getting the most out of their talents will make up the talent gap with other teams. However, the Heat had two NBA Finals trips in strange seasons that saw them having upset runs defeating the top seed Milwaukee Bucks each time.

The East was never this deep when Miami found unique paths towards title contention. One injury causing Giannis to miss a couple of weeks could realistically see them falling into the lower play-in seeds and never catching up. Head coach Erik Spolestra must benefit from good health related luck and make his players give top efforts every night for Arenas to be right.

Most Likely Scenario For The Heat

Too many other teams have proven recent success to easily believe Miami will be a top seed. New York players Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are saying they feel disrespected that the popular belief if they won’t repeat.

Philadelphia has greater urgency with LeBron James inching closer to retirement, and Joel Embiid’s health often in jeopardy. The Boston Celtics must contend to appease fans are shockingly trading away Jaylen Brown to the 76ers.

Even the overlooked teams like the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic have immense pressure to contend. Miami will likely be a middle of the pack team slotted between the 3rd and 8th seeds for a wide variety. Antetokounmpo must have an MVP worthy season for the Heat to be a top seed this quickly.