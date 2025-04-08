NBA Scout Makes Case Against Untouchable Status for Heat Star

The Miami Heat‘s roster needs somewhat of an overhaul. As currently constructed, Erik Spoelstra’s team is years away from being back in the mix to win championships.

Unfortunately for the Heat, they have very few tradable assets. As such, some tough decisions may be on the horizon. Only Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have proven themselves enough to be considered locks for the next iteration of Miami’s roster.

However, according to an NBA Scout who spoke with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Adebayo’s future with the Heat shouldn’t be set in stone.

“Bam is somewhat [inconsistent] offensively; I wouldn’t actively look to move him, but I don’t think he should be untouchable,” The scout said. “There would be a huge market for him.”

Adebayo is one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA. He’s also a high-level initiator on offense. He excels when running dribble hand-offs on or around the elbows. Yet, Adebayo’s offense often leaves a lot to be desired. However, Adebayo is proving himself to be a two-level scorer who is a threat both around the rim and in the mid-range.

Tyler Herro Should be Considered Untouchable

According to the same scout, Herro should be considered untouchable. The 25-year-old guard has continued to show improvement across the board and has proven himself to be the Heat’s best player.

“I would not look to trade Herro,” The scout said. “He’s not the problem. They can’t score, and Herro gives you that. He’s not a No. 1 guy, but they need another two guys who can score, at least one. He’s not the problem.”

Herro has been integral to the Heat’s approach this season. In 74 outings this season, the former Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He’s shooting 46.9% from the field and 37.3% from deep.

If Miami’s front office does keep Herro out of trade talks, they must be willing to part with some of their younger talents. Otherwise, the franchise will be negotiating from a position of weakness.

Terry Rozier Breaks Down Struggles With Heat

When the Heat acquired Terry Rozier in 2024, the hope was that he could become the new lead point guard for Spoelstra’s team. Unfortunately, Rozier has struggled to acclimate to the Heat’s style of play. Therefore, he is now watching most games from the bench, as Spoelstra prefers to allow Herro to run the point.

“I think it’s just my style of play hasn’t been the best fit for what we want to do,” Rozier, said. “So I’m just seeing what works and what Coach likes and what fits best for the team, I’ve kind of been fighting. I kind of know what Coach wants me to do. Just got to do it.”

Rozier is a likely trade candidate for the summer. And while Herro isn’t a long-term solution as the lead ball-handler, he can hold things down for the time being. Rozier is better served on a team that relies heavily on high pick-and-roll. Moreover, he is at his best when tasked with a heavy usage role. Miami doesn’t play that style of basketball.

The Heat have some tough decisions to make this summer. It will be interesting to see how they manage to reconstruct a failing roster. Perhaps now is the perfect time to lean into a full rebuild, with Herro leading the way.