NBA Trade Deadline: Heat-Raptors Deal Moves Veteran Forward For Third Time in 5 Days

The NBA trade deadline is a hectic time for any player in the league, whether they’re perceived to be untouchable or not, as evidenced by the recent stunner that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

For veterans of the Association who constantly see their names floated in trade rumors, the stress can be exponentially greater, just ask recently moved guard Dennis Schroder.

Just hours before Thursday’s deadline, forward P.J. Tucker joined Schroder as yet another name being moved, when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Miami Heat were trading the 39-year-old to the Toronto Raptors with a second-round pick and cash for 26-year-old point guard Davion Mitchell.

It’s been an especially busy week for Tucker, as noted by ESPN’s Field Yates.

“PJ Tucker has now been traded 3 times in 5 days,” the Fantasy Football and NFL Draft analyst wrote on social media.

The former second-round draft pick (who hasn’t played this season) was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Utah Jazz on Saturday and then from the Jazz to the Heat on Wednesday. The latter transaction was a part of the blockbuster deal that saw disgruntled star Jimmy Butler land with the Golden State Warriors.

Tucker Joins Team That Drafted Him For Third Time of Career

This will be Tucker’s third time joining Toronto since his NBA career started in 2006.

The Raptors selected the University of Texas product with the 35th overall pick during that year’s draft and after seeing limited minutes across 17 games as a rookie, Tucker was waived in March 2017. He played in various leagues abroad from 2017-2012 before signing with the Phoenix Suns and spending four-plus seasons in the desert, more time than he’s spent with any other NBA franchise.

One of Tucker’s best seasons came in 2013-14 with the Suns, when he averaged a career-high 9.4 points, along with 6.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 30.7 minutes across 81 games and finished 12th in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

He was traded from Phoenix back north of the border on Feb. 23, 2017, for big man Jared Sullinger, plus two future draft picks but signed with the Houston Rockets later that July. Following three-plus seasons with the Rockets, Tucker was moved again, this time to the Milwaukee Bucks in March 2021 in a deal that included a host of future draft picks.

Tucker made minimal impact during his 20 regular season contests with the Bucks, but suited up for all 23 playoff contests (19 starts) and helped Milwaukee earn its first championship in 50 years that summer. The “Three and D” rebounding specialist signed with the Heat one month after winning a ring in Milwaukee and shot a career-best 48.4% from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc in 71 regular season contests with Miami during his lone campaign with the organization.

Tucker signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in July 2022 and after one full season with the squad, he played three games in the 2022-23 campaign before being shipped off again. Tucker was traded along with former MVP guard James Harden to the Clippers on Nov. 1, 2023 as part of a massive three-team blockbuster that also included the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He appeared in 28 games (seven starts) with Los Angeles last season, though his playing time fizzled and he only suited up for two of the Clippers’ six playoff contests. Los Angeles announced in October that Tucker wouldn’t be with the team moving forward, and it was reported that the organization was expected to part ways with him in the near future. It took until the start of February, but Los Angeles finally found a taker for the veteran’s $11.54 million salary in Utah, though Tucker didn’t stay with the Jazz (or Heat) for long.

What Do the Heat Get With Davion Mitchell?

After winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors and helping Baylor win the NCAA title during the 2020-21 college basketball season, Mitchell was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the ninth overall pick during the 2021 NBA Draft.

Mitchell’s rookie season was the best of his young career, as he averaged career highs in points (11.5), rebounds (2.2) and minutes (27.7) per game across 75 contests (19 starts) while adding 4.2 assists per tilt as well. He saw a dip in playing time during the next two campaigns, however, seeing the floor for just 18.1 and 15.3 minutes per game during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, respectively.

The Georgia native got a fresh start last summer when he was traded to the Raptors in June along with rookie point guard Jamal Shead, 29-year-old power forward Sasha Vezenkov and a 2025 second-round pick for 27-year-old small forward Jalen McDaniels.

Moving from the contending Kings to the rebuilding Raptors allowed Mitchell to gain back playing time, as he posted 6.3 points, a career-high 4.6 assists and 24.5 minutes per game with Toronto during 44 contests, including a career-high 22 starts.

Depending on how head coach Erik Spoelstra decides to divide minutes in the backcourt between Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro and others, Mitchell could continue to see valuable minutes in South Beach.