NBA fans at Miami International Airport spotted the Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this week.

The presence of the Miami Heat’s No. 1 trade target in South Beach surely added more fuel to the fire.

After pictures of Antetokounmpo at the Miami Airport went viral, the Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds revealed the reason behind the trip.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo spent ‘a few days’ in South Florida this week for ‘off-court business, including events related to the FIFA World Cup,’ a person familiar with his plans tells us,” Reynolds reported on X.

Not exactly looking for real estate, but NBA fans still couldn’t help but react in a specific way.

NBA World Reacts To Giannis Antetokounmpo Sighting In Miami

Khanman23 on X says: So what you’re saying is he’s coming to the Heat?

Air305 added: Workouts, shopping, buying lands, athletes of all walks visit Miami every summer and fans continue to fall for it 😭

Rudy22571833 wants to speculate: “Off-court business” A real estate purchase perhaps ?🤔

Kevinp305 is waiting patiently for the end of June: Time til the draft is ticking

Nay305910 speculates on the trip: I think he is trolling…

BucksBallKnower chimes in from a Milwaukee perspective: No news is good news

HeatAccess with a message: Now please stop overreacting

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Will Continue For The Heat

Don’t overreact, but understand that the steam behind Giannis-Miami trade rumors are becoming too real to ignore at this stage of the offseason.

Back in February 2026, the Heat were one of several teams to get on the phone with the Bucks and talk about a possible deal.

Miami made a real offer, which intrigued Milwaukee, but the Bucks weren’t ready to cut ties with the superstar forward just yet.

The Heat and the Bucks will certainly re-engage in discussions soon.

There will be competition, but Giannis is expected to have a say in where he goes next. Some rumors have suggested that Miami is a place of interest. Everything is falling in the right direction for the Heat, but Milwaukee won’t make the big decision just yet.