Heat’s Norman Powell Gets Another Free Agency Suitor Beyond Pistons

The Miami Heat‘s blockbuster move for Giannis Antetokounmpo may have come with an immediate cost.

Norman Powell, Miami’s lone All-Star perimeter scorer last season, is increasingly expected to leave South Beach as the Heat navigate their new financial reality after landing Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now, another potential suitor has emerged.

According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, the Chicago Bulls are among the teams expected to have interest in Powell as free agency approaches.

Bulls Expected to Show Interest in Powell

Scotto reported Sunday that there is a growing belief around the league that Powell will not return to Miami.

“Following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Miami Heat, there’s a growing consensus within league circles that All-Star guard Norman Powell won’t return to South Beach,” Scotto wrote.

Scotto added that Chicago is expected to enter the market.

“The Chicago Bulls are among the teams expected to have interest in Powell as free agency nears, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

The Detroit Pistons have also been linked to Powell, though Scotto noted Detroit’s recent acquisition of Isaiah Joe could affect its level of pursuit.

For Miami, Chicago’s interest only adds another layer of difficulty to an already complicated situation.

Giannis Trade Changed Miami’s Financial Picture

The Heat’s acquisition of Antetokounmpo instantly pushed Miami back into the NBA championship conversation.

It also reshaped the team’s salary-cap outlook.

Miami acquired Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick.

The move gave the Heat a superstar frontcourt pairing of Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

But it also left Miami with limited flexibility to retain and add perimeter talent.

ESPN insider Shams Charania recently said the Heat are operating under the assumption that Powell will not be on next season’s roster.

“The Heat are expecting him not to be there this offseason,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “There’s gonna be interest in him, other suitors in him as well.”

Charania added that keeping Powell would be difficult financially, though Miami could still explore a sign-and-trade scenario.

Powell’s Shooting Will Be Difficult to Replace

Powell’s potential departure would leave a significant void.

The 33-year-old guard is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 21.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.7 three-pointers while earning his first All-Star selection.

His shooting profile is especially valuable.

Powell is a career 39.6% three-point shooter, a skill set that would have fit cleanly next to Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, two stars who do much of their damage around the paint.

Without Powell, Miami would need to find another guard capable of spacing the floor, attacking closeouts and relieving pressure from Antetokounmpo in half-court offense.

That will not be simple under the Heat’s current cap restrictions.

Bulls Could Offer Clear Role

Chicago’s interest makes sense.

The Bulls have been searching for more perimeter scoring and shooting, and Powell’s combination of experience, efficiency and playoff background would give them a proven veteran guard.

For Powell, the Bulls could offer a meaningful offensive role and a chance to remain a featured scorer.

For Miami, however, every new suitor increases the likelihood that Powell’s departure becomes permanent.

The Heat made the move they had to make when Antetokounmpo became available.

But the cost of adding a two-time MVP rarely ends with the trade package.

If Powell leaves, Miami will have added one of the NBA’s most dominant players while losing one of the few guards on the roster who could have naturally complemented him.

That makes the Bulls’ reported interest more than just another free agency rumor.

It is another reminder that Miami’s next challenge after landing Antetokounmpo is building enough shooting around him to make the move matter deep into the playoffs.