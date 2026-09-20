Pat Riley Demanded Current Miami Heat Starter To Lose Weight

Legendary NBA figure Pat Riley is known for demanding greatness from the players he signs to join the Miami Heat. However, one player encountered a new unusual request by Riley and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra about their goals for him this summer. Miami starting point guard Davion Mitchell was told to lose weight and prioritize getting in better shape over anything basketball related.

Mitchell revealed the following about the advice he received and how he took it, via the Deuce and Mo Podcast:

“There was no basketball talk. It was, ‘Get your weight down. Be in shape. That’s all we want.’”

The later comments from Mitchell also revealed that he respected this and felt it played into the lore of “Heat culture” leading to winning. Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo led to higher expectations for the team moving forward with actual NBA Championship hopes again.

Mitchell remained on the roster when a lot of the other rotation players in his age range were traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Riley prioritized keeping Mitchell over other players since they need another ball handler to lead the offense when Giannis is on the bench or in need of more help throughout the long regular season.

How Important Is Mitchell To Miami Heat?

The Heat making such a big trade for Antetokounmpo completely changed the roster with Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins remaining as the main pieces from last season. However, it created a new problem of Miami lacking depth and needing everyone to step up.

Mitchell will be tasked with both starting for a contending team and playing heavy minutes as one of the more important players. Adding Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway helped the Heat’s depth, but both are spot up shooters there to improve the team from three-point range.

No one else on the roster can fill the role of Mitchell due to his traditional point guard skills. Riley and Spoestra wanted Mitchell to get better conditioning for his bigger role on the team this season. An argument can be made that the Heat need Mitchell to play at a higher level to contend with teams like the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami Heat’s Depth Chart Entering Next Season

One major reason for Mitchell having greater pressure on him this season is the lack of depth at point guard. Dru Smith is currently the reserve behind Mitchell as an unproven young player who must improve to get consistent playing time.

Current depth chart for Miami entering this season:

Some positions could be up in the air with Hardaway and Larsson having a chance to move into the starting lineup. Mitchell’s position has the weakest depth to see him having less help behind him. The Heat could opt to add a backup point guard via trade or signing a bought out name this season. D’Angelo Russell has been rumored in this regard, but that requires the Memphis Grizzlies waiving him before the trade deadline.