Pat Riley Sends Strong LeBron James Message Amid Heat Rumors

The Miami Heat took a big swing this offseason when they pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. While that’s a huge addition in its own right, the Heat may not be done adding big-name stars just yet, as the team is reportedly among the top suitors for LeBron James in free agency.

James already has played for Miami, winning two championships during a four-year stint with the team, and now, he could be the final piece needed to help the team re-emerge as one of the top title contenders in the league. And while the team just finalized its big trade for Antetokounmpo, general manager Pat Riley made it clear that the team isn’t letting up when it comes to its quest to sign James.

Pat Riley Addresses LeBron James Free Agency Rumors

PAT RILEY HINTS AT LEBRON JAMES 👀 “We landed the plane. There’s another one we have to land” https://t.co/3eEzcZvbfO pic.twitter.com/MMArhS4NY3 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 16, 2026

Antetokounmpo’s arrival alone raises the Heat’s ceiling significantly, but there’s still work to do when it comes to this roster. Miami had to give up a lot of depth in order to land Antetokounmpo, so adding some more talent is necessary. That’s where a potential reunion with James could come into play.

Even as he prepares to enter his age-42 season, James is still playing at a very high level when he finds his way onto the court. In the 2025-26 campaign with the Lakers, James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51.5% from the field, which was good enough to earn him his 22nd-straight All-Star selection.

The race to land James’ signature is tightly contested, with the Heat reportedly being a frontrunner alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers. Miami knows it has a good pitch when it comes to its quest to sign James, and even though the team just acquired Antetokounmpo, Riley made it clear he isn’t content, as he hinted at his quest to bring the future Hall of Fame forward back to town with a cheeky comment.

“We landed the plane,” Riley said in reference to the Antetokounmpo trade. “But there’s another one we have to land.”

Heat Making Serious Push for LeBron James in Free Agency

Miami has a star duo in place already with Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, but more help is needed. James is the sort of guy who can elevate any team he joins, and he can fill a variety of different roles. With the Heat needing help in the backcourt, James could conceivably step up and be head coach Erik Spoelstra’s primary ballhandler if he were to sign with the team.

Where James will go is as good as anyone’s guess at this point, but it’s clear Riley wants him. James clearly is interested in returning to Miami to some extent, but only time will tell just how interested he is in playing for the Heat. It’s already been a hectic offseason for Riley and the rest of the front office, but things could get even crazier if they actually manage to convince James to sign with them.