Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Thoughts on Heat Trade Very Clear

The Miami Heat have been one of the more active teams in the NBA to begin the offseason, with their biggest move being the acquisition Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo will team up with Bam Adebayo and attempt to lead the Heat back to the playoffs after they missed the postseason entirely last year.

Trade rumors swirled around Antetokounmpo for months, and while several teams were interested in his services, it was clear he was always going to play a role in determining where he landed. Sure enough, Miami was one team he was open to joining, and based on his latest comments, it sounds like Antetokounmpo is eager to get to work with his new squad.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Can’t Wait’ to Suit Up for the Heat

Over the past few years, Antetokounmpo’s relationship with the Bucks deteriorated, to the point where it would have been a shock if he stuck with the team past the offseason. The Heat engaged in a bidding war with the Boston Celtics for Antetokounmpo, but they eventually ended up prevailing by sending them a treasure chest of young talent and draft assets.

Antetokounmpo only played in 36 games last season, but when he was on the floor, he was still one of the best players in the league (27.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 5.4 APG, 62.4 FG%). Pairing him up with Adebayo, who is one of the best two-way big men in the league, will give Antetokounmpo the freedom to fly around the floor on both ends of the court.

While Antetokounmpo clearly wanted out of Milwaukee, getting traded is a big change, especially when considering how he spent the first 13 years of his career with the Bucks. However, Antetokounmpo is clearly thrilled to be with the Heat, and he made it clear that he is eagerly awaiting the start of the 2026-27 campaign after arriving at the team’s facility on Thursday.

“I can’t wait to play,” Antetokounmpo admitted in a video uploaded to the Heat’s official X account. “It’s gonna be good. It’s gonna be really good.”

Heat Face High Expectations After Completing Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

For the past few years, Miami has tried time and again to acquire a superstar-caliber player. After swinging and missing several times, they finally got their guy in Antetokounmpo. On paper, the pairing of player and team seems perfect, and while work needs to be done to the roster around him, there’s reason to believe the Heat will pose an immediate threat in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo wanted this trade, so it isn’t necessarily a surprise to see that he’s excited to have landed with the Heat. Now that he’s in town, though, expectations are rising, as Miami is in a good position to suddenly reemerge as a championship contender. Settling in may take a while, but once he does, Antetokounmpo appears intent on proving Miami right for giving up an arm and a leg to pry him away from Milwaukee.