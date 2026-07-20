Pat Riley Addresses LeBron James Relationship Amid Free Agency Pursuit

The Miami Heat have already made several big moves this offseason, but they may not be done yet. With the LeBron James free agency sweepstakes nearing an end, the Heat remain one of the favorites to land his signature. However, the elephant in the room when it comes to Miami’s pursuit of James is his relationship with general manager Pat Riley.

Earlier in his career, James spent four years with the Heat, leading them to a pair of championships. Just when it seemed like they were going to become a dynasty, though, James departed and returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, which unsurprisingly did not make Riley very happy. And yet, while their relationship was once strained, according to Riley, he and James are in a better place now.

Pat Riley Dishes on LeBron James Relationship

Miami has already sent shockwaves through the league this offseason, whether it be for its blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo or the reported fight between former teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Regardless, if it were up to Riley, the Heat would remain at the forefront of the discussion across the NBA by reuniting with James in free agency.

James may not be the player he was during his previous stint with Miami, but he’s still pretty darned good. In the 2025-26 campaign, James earned the 22nd-straight All-Star selection of his career, averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game on 51.5% shooting from the field. When he let the Los Angeles Lakers know he would be departing in free agency, a war for his signature quickly erupted.

At this point, teams are simply waiting for James to make a decision on his future, with the Heat, Cavs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Golden State Warriors being the frontrunners for his services. Riley knows that things didn’t necessarily end the way he would have liked during James’ first stint in town, but he claims they have rebuilt their relationship over the past few years.

“We had a great embrace when they honored me with a statue out there (in Los Angeles),” Riley said on “The Dan Le Batard Show.” “LeBron and I, we haven’t talked much, but you let go of that stuff. I was very disappointed because I thought we were looking at a dynasty. When he left, it was very disappointing. I want to see him somewhere on the golf course one day.”

Pat Riley, Heat Hoping to Win the LeBron James Sweepstakes

James was the missing link that helped the Heat win at such a high clip earlier in his career, and that could ring true again this offseason. With Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo leading the way, Miami has one of the better star duos in the league, but the depth behind them isn’t great. Adding a guy like James would help this team overcome those shortcomings.

All the Heat can do at this point is sit back and wait, though. Pitches from teams have been made, and James is sorting through his options while the rest of the league waits on him to make a decision. Miami has already put itself firmly back on the map by acquiring Antetokounmpo, but it may really vault itself into title contender status if it can get James to put pen to paper on a new contract.