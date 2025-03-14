Proposed Heat-Jazz Trade Is Huge Win For Miami

The Miami Heat‘s roster needs an overhaul. Jimmy Butler‘s departure has exposed Erik Spoelstra’s team’s over-reliance on the veteran forward.

Miami needs a new star talent, and arguably a new supporting cast, too. Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz recently proposed a trade that could begin the re-tooling process for the Heat. The proposed trade looks like this:

Utah Jazz Get: Kel’el Ware, Nikola Jović, Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, a 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected via Golden State Warriors) and a 2026 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Lakers)

Miami Heat Get: Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson

“Markkanen’s time with the Jazz the past three seasons has been a feel-good story, yet it’s time the 27-year-old joined a contender while still in the prime of his career,” Swartz reasoned. “Utah should ask for (and receive) a collection of young talent and draft picks for Markkanen, especially with Clarkson going out as well.”

Swartz continued.

“Ware, 20, is nearly averaging a double-double in 18 starts as a rookie (10.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks) and Jović, 21, is putting up a career-high 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his 25.1 minutes a night. Both Robinson and Rozier will be on expiring deals.”

It’s hard to envision Pat Riley parting with Ware and Jovic. Both young talents have been impressive this season. They’re also on cost-controlled deals, which, under the new Collective Barganing Agreement, is incredibly important. However, Markkanen would represent the future of the franchise. He’s a genuine All-Star-level talent and would form a fearsome partnership with Bam Adebayo.

Riley may choose star-level upside over keeping two young and developing players. If he does, he must ensure he replaces their impact. Swartz’s proposed trade would undoubtedly lead to a very busy summer on South Beach.

Heat’s Bam Adebayo Has Faith in Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins was a core component of the Warriors’ 2022 championship. He showcased what he can do when fully locked in and healthy. His two-way play throughout that season saw him emerge as one of the best three-and-d forwards in the league. Unfortunately, Wiggins hasn’t reached those heights since earning himself a championship ring.

When speaking to reporters during a March 11 media availability, Adebayo backed his new teammate to rediscover his All-Star-level production with the Heat.

“The more he gets comfortable, the more you see how gifted he really is,” Adebayo said. “We know what type of talent is. I mean, watching him in ones right now, it’s like, he’s got game. He’s got all the tools to be a successful player. I feel like once he really gets comfortable here, he’ll get back to the All Star Andrew.”

Heat Roster Pleased Jimmy Butler Has Left

According to Dan Le Batard, multiple members of the Heat’s roster are pleased Jimmy Butler was traded ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

While trading Butler may be seen as addition by subtraction, the Heat must now begin to re-tool or re-build its roster. Swartz’s trade proposal may involve too many young guys to appease Heat fans. However, landing a player of Markkanen’s ability doesn’t come cheaply.

A trio of Wiggins, Adebayo and Markkanen could be a solid core. On paper, the deal would be a win for the Heat. However, sections of the fanbase that want Miami to rebuild via young talent, may beg to differ.