Proposed Trade Lands 16-Year Veteran With Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are expected to be active this offseason. They lost Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, and the current roster is in need of some fresh talent.

In recent weeks, the Heat has been linked with potential moves for Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, with both of those stars likely to command a significant trade package, the Heat could look elsewhere.

In a recent mock trade from Sean Jordan of Sports Illustrated, the Heat land a new All-Star forward to help spearhead the offense next season. The trade proposal looks like this:

Heat Get: DeMar DeRozan and Terence Davis

Sacramento Kings Get: Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson and a 2028 first-round pick.

DeRozan moved to the Sacramento Kings last season. However, a tumultuous year for the franchise could mean that he’s available for trade, assuming the package makes sense for everyone involved.

Heat Reportedly Hold Interest in DeRozan

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Heat hold some interest in adding DeMar DeRozan, who would be a far more attainable target than Giannis or Durant.

“It is highly unlikely that all three of Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Andrew Wiggins begin the 2025-26 season on Miami’s roster,” Siegel reported. “DeMar DeRozan is once again viewed by other teams as a potential target for Riley and the Heat.”

DeRozan played in 77 games last season. He averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. A trade for the mid-range assassin is unlikely to cost Tyler Herro or Bam Adebayo, as such Erik Spoelstra would have three high-level players to build his system around.

Heat Could Struggle to Land a Star

While a move for DeRozan is both logical and attainable, the Heat could struggle if pursuing bigger fish around the league. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Miami is short on tradeable assets.

“Don’t take any of the cheese when you’re hearing Heat, Lakers, Knicks, you know, the supposed blue bloods of the NBA,” McMenamin said when speaking on the “Rich Eisen Show”. “I just don’t see them-they don’t have the capital. They don’t have the room. They don’t have the pieces. None of those three.”

With that in mind, a move for DeRozan becomes even more logical. He’s arguably the most attainable talent available this summer. And while he isn’t a superstar, he’s a proven commodity in the NBA, capable of being the leading scorer on a team fighting for postseason success.

Nevertheless, DeRozan is contracted to the Kings. Therefore, we must wait and see how Sacramento plans to move forward. If they choose to begin retooling, Miami should quickly pick up the phone and try to acquire DeRozan.