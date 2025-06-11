Proposed Trade Lands $163 Million Point Guard With Miami Heat

The Miami Heat needs a long-term point guard solution. Terry Rozier‘s tenure with the franchise is expected to end this summer. Since arriving from the Charlotte Hornets, he has struggled to slot into Erik Spoelstra’s rotation.

As such, Pat Riley is likely still looking for a lead ball-handler. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor recently shared a trade idea that could quickly end Riley’s search while also improving the San Antonio Spurs. The trade proposal looks like this:

Miami Heat Gets: De’Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs Get: Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, the 20th pick in the 2025 NBA draft and a 2030 and 2032 unprocted first-round draft pick.

“Fox upgrades Miami’s point guard spot, while San Antonio gets picks and three shooters, including a young piece in Jović,” O’Connor reasoned.

Fox would rapidly improve the Heat’s rotation. His ability to blow by defenders and pressure the rim would allow Spoelstra’s team to play at a much higher tempo. Furthermore, Fox has proven adept at working with a big man who operates as an offensive hub. Therefore, the partnership he could form with Bam Adebayo is certainly intriguing.

San Antonio acquired Fox from the Sacramento Kings last summer. However, their current roster could get crowded with ball-handlers if they draft Dylan Harper in the coming weeks. Therefore, flipping Fox for some additional shooters and draft capital could be the smartest route forward for the Western Conference franchise.

Heat Urged to go All-In on Kevin Durant

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Kevin Durant would be the ideal addition to Miami’s roster. He shared his thoughts during a recent episode of “First Take.”

Durant would undoubtedly be the ideal addition to Miami’s roster this summer. However, the Heat will face significant competition to pry him away from the Phoenix Suns. Therefore, a potential move for Fox could become enticing, assuming the Spurs make him available during the offseason.

Either way, Miami has multiple routes it could take to improve the current rotation.

Heat Should Take a Gap Year

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently explained why Miami should consider pursuing a ‘gap year’ strategy.

“Without a clear present-day or future solution already on the roster, the Heat must look outward,” Favale wrote. “And that should lead them to an awkward realization: They’re better off taking a gap year. Miami doesn’t have any money to throw around in free agency but could have $30-plus million in space next summer, when they also control their own first-round pick. Taking a step back now makes more sense than prematurely pursuing a trade or pretending as if the Heat’s roster is built to yield a solution without a significant addition.”

If the Sixers strike out on Durant and don’t view Fox (or anyone else) as a viable option in the trade market, then standing pat may be the best bet. After all, heading into the 2026 free agency period with a significant amount of cap space could allow the Heat to return to prominence in the Eastern Conference rapidly. Whether Riley has that level of patience will remain to be seen.