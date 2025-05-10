Proposed Trade Lands Heat With ‘Infusion of Talent’

Since the Miami Heat were swept out of the NBA playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers, they’ve been linked with a long list of star-level talent. However, most of the names linked to the Heat come with baggage.

Kevin Durant is an aging superstar firmly in the twilight of his career. Zion Williamson is among the most significant injury risks in the NBA. Perhaps that’s why Blacher Report’s Greg Swartz has taken a different approach to envision how the Heat can rebuild.

In a recent trade proposal from Swartz, he cited Lauri Markkanen as a potential trade target. Markkanen, a 7-foot three-level scorer, is young enough to become Miami’s cornerstone talent. He would also slot in next to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, elevating the Heat’s best two players.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Miami Heat Receive: Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz Receive: Nikola Jović, Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, 2025 first-round pick (via Golden State Warriors), 2029 first-round pick (top-5 protected)

Miami should be pursuing multiple starters and/or rotation players who can fill in around Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware and others to get this roster good enough to win a playoff series again,” Swartz reasoned. “…All three would give Miami an infusion of talent while allowing the Heat to keep their main guys.”

Markkanen would be the star addition for Miami. However, Sexton would plug a hole at the point guard position that has haunted the Heat for multiple years. Of course, parting ways with Jovic would be tough to swallow. However, that would be the cost of doing business.

Adebayo Can Not be the Heat’s Best Player

Adebayo is among the best defenders in the NBA. He also thrives as a dribble hand-off creator, both on the wings and the elbows. However, his limited scoring talent holds him back from being seen among the elite players in the NBA.

During a recent episode of “The Zach Lowe Show podcast,” the veteran NBA analyst detailed why Adebayo is unlikely to become a top-20 player in the league.

Adeabayo is an elite second or third star on a contending team. As such, Miami must find a new talent to lead the line. Markkanen would fit that mold, especially if Erik Spoelstra can take his game to another level.

Adebayo Expects Changes From Heat

During an April 28 news conference, Adebayo admitted that he expects to see changes to Miami’s roster.

“There’s going to be a lot of changes this summer,” Adebayo said. “Just from my point of view, understanding how the guy with the silver hair works. Just be prepared for that.”

Heat fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what Pat Riley can pull off. And while Markkanen would be a solid target, there are plenty of directions Miami could choose to go.

As such, all Heat fans can do is remain patient and see what unfolds. The only thing for certain is that the current version of the roster should not be the version we see on opening night later this year.