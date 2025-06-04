Proposed Trade Sees Heat Build For the Future With 7-Foot Forward

The Miami Heat‘s need for a new leading star has been well documented. Jimmy Butler left a big hole in Erik Spoelstra’s rotation. Since Miami’s 2024-25 season ended abruptly, the rumors have primarily focused on veteran additions to the Heat’s roster.

However, a recent trade proposal from Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz shows Miami does have other options, which would allow them to get younger. Swartz’s trade idea look like this:

Miami Heat Get: Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz Get: Nikola Jovic, Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, a 2025 first-round pick (via Golden State) and a 2030 first-round pick (top five protected.)

“We could see a huge front line in Miami with Markkanen, Kel’el Ware and Bam Adebayo, giving this roster a good mixture of outside shooting and defensive versatility,” Swartz reasoned. “After averaging just 95.5 points per game in a first-round sweep, the Heat need an offensive boost that Markkanen would provide.”

Markkanen spent the start of last summer mired in trade rumors. He ended up re-signing with the Jazz. However, Utah’s slow rebuild could entice the star big man to begin looking for a new home in the league. Miami would be a strong landing spot for him, assuming he fits into Erik Spoelstra’s system.

Heat Could Choose to Take a Gap Year

In his June 2 offseason preview of the Heat, Spotrac’s cap expert, Keith Smith, detailed why accepting a down year could set Miami up for long-term success.

Smith continued.

Pat Riley isn’t known for embracing failure, even if it’s building toward something special. So, Riley may be tough to sell on the value of a losing season.

Heat Unlikely to Land a Top-Tier Superstar

Bill Simmons doesn’t view the Heat as a genuine contender to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. The veteran analyst doesn’t believe Miami has the necessary trade pieces to make a deal work.

It’s safe to assume that Simmons’ reservations likely stem from a potential move for Kevin Durant, too. As such, a deal for Markkanen may be the ideal sweet spot for the Heat.

Of course, there’s no inclination that Utah would be willing to do business, nor that any of the Heat’s players would be of interest. Still, that would be unlikely to stop Riley from kicking the tires on a potential deal.