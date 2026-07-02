Report: Miami Heat Targeting Former Celtics $100 Million Rising Star Guard

The Miami Heat’s quest to fill up the roster while also surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo with decent pieces will come down to veteran or mid-level deals.

Miami already signed veteran sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. to a one-year, $6.5 million deal, and is now linked to Anfernee Simons as a potential target.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, Simons moving to South Beach is a huge possibility.

“I still believe Anfernee Simons is an addition for Miami,” Fischer said.

Given the Heat position just barely below the first apron, their offseason moves will hinge on additions like this. They will get quality without overstretching the cap well above the luxury limit.

Simons, 27, could prove to be an important offensive addition to complement the Heat frontcourt star power.

The Miami Heat’s Stance on Simons

Simons is an unrestricted free agent after completing his four-year, $100 million extension with the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, and Chicago Bulls. It makes him one of the cap-friendly additions that the Heat could make.

The Hardaway signing used part of Miami’s mid-level exception, which means it is now operating as an over-the-cap team but retains tools like the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and potential trade exceptions for maneuvering.

The Heat are looking for at least two more additions to the roster, but not enough in terms of financial pull. Andrew Wiggins’ new $64 million extension took some more space, but his deal is structured in a way that pays him $34 million over the last two years of the three-year deal.

Wiggins’ deal makes future cap flexibility look good for the Heat, but for now, they will have to use their limited mid-level exception to get pieces. The general interests have been towards getting floor spacers and shooters so Antetokounmpo can operate. Hardaway is one, and Simons is also one.

Simons is a much younger, higher-upside option who can handle the ball and create off the dribble. He will fit right into Miami’s system.

What Simons Can Contribute

Simons had a drop year in 2025-26 due to a lack of starting minutes as well as an injury later on in the year. Having moved from Portland to Boston, he couldn’t crack into the starting guard role because of Jaylen Brown. He had no starts in all 49 games he played for the Celtics.

He was then dealt to the Bulls before the trade deadline and appeared in only six games before being shut down due to injury.

It was a shame because Simons showed flashes of star potential in Portland. He enjoyed an upward trajectory with the Blazers, posting career-high scoring averages in peak starter minutes, efficient shooting, and improving playmaking.

At 6-foot-3, he can offer a much more consistent shooting with a career average of 38.1% from 3, which is better than Hardaway’s, even with more attempts. Although Hardaway has been around much longer.

Simons would have to rediscover his Portland form in Miami. Limited roles in Boston and Chicago curtailed his usage, but a fresh start with consistent starting minutes could unlock the scoring guard who once averaged over 21 points as a primary option.