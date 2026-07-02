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New Report Links Miami Heat to Land 7-Time All-Star Wing Duo Next to Giannis

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Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 13: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks participates in warmups prior to a game against the Golden State Warriors at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The push to fine tune the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo continues for the Miami Heat.

Miami acquired Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP and 10-time All-Star, in a landmark blockbuster trade that sent multiple young, developing players and draft picks to the Milwaukee Bucks

The question becomes whether the Heat can do enough in one offseason, the same offseason Antetokounmpo arrived, to build a championship contender around the new face of the franchise. Antetokounmpo, 31, made his championship aspirations abundantly clear before being traded, leaving all the pressure on the Miami front office to make moves.

Miami Heat Could Land Two Former All-Stars to Help Giannis Antetokounmpo

Memphis Grizzlies v Milwaukee Bucks

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 05: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on from the bench during the second half of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum on April 05, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

One Heat free agent target, Anfernee Simons, has come off the board after the 27-year-old guard inked a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. That leaves the Heat to look for other options, including veteran stars Klay Thompson and Zach LaVine. According to the Miami Herald, the Heat could target Thompson and LaVine if their contracts are waived and stretched by their respective teams.

“A source said some of the bigger guards on Miami’s radar are 6-4 Bradley Beal and 6-5 Kentavious Caldwell Pope (who is expected to part ways with the Grizzlies),” the report said. “The 6-5 Zach LaVine could become an option if the Kings waive and stretch the final season (and $49 million) of his contract. So could the 6-5 Klay Thompson, if Dallas waives and stretches the final year (and $17 million) of his contract.”

LaVine could slot in as a featured backcourt scoring option for the Heat. The 31-year-old Sacramento star is in his prime and has been a consistent high-output scorer for several seasons. With Miami in dire need of a capable backcourt contributor, LaVine could replicate 23.1 points per game he has averaged over the last five years.

Meanwhile, Thompson could slot in as a quality bench performer, similar to what recent Heat signing Tim Hardaway Jr. will be expected to do next season. Thompson is clearly past his prime and no longer the five-time All-Star he once was, but elite shooters are forever that. Miami needs shooting, and Thompson would be a potent addition.

Miami’s Options Aren’t Limited as Pivotal Offseason Continues

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Denver Nuggets looks to pass during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It is clear the Heat’s biggest needs are the guard and wing positions. The good news is Miami has multiple options to consider as it sits and waits for former franchise superstar LeBron James to make a decision, with Heat fans hoping James will opt for a second stint in South Beach.

Adding a player like Antetokounmpo brings a wave of lofty expectations. Perhaps the Heat is feeling the bar rise after the conference rival Boston Celtics dealt superstar wingman Jaylen Brown to the Sixers in a stunning trade. Suddenly, The Celtics appear considerably weaker, while the still-manuvering Heat is on the verge of emerging.

The Heat see the opportunity to rise from the play-in tournament to a top seed in the Eastern Conference. The franchise just needs to continue re-tooling the roster around its two cornerstones, Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.



Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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New Report Links Miami Heat to Land 7-Time All-Star Wing Duo Next to Giannis

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