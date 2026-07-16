Rick Ross Urges LeBron James To Re-Join Miami Heat

Rick Ross believes that LeBron James should return to the Miami Heat this summer. The veteran superstar is currently an unrestricted free agent after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ross’s comments came during a recent conversation with TMZ Sports.

“I’m talking from a boss’s perspective,” Ross said. “The boss move is for LeBron to come to Miami, where the most billionaires are. Because of his brand. You got to feed the other 30 businesses that Bron has created.”

Ross continued.

“Cleveland, I just left Cleveland two days ago. Amazing city. We had an amazing pool party. But it ain’t nothing like Miami. This is about business, guys. I know you guys who are still fascinated, who want to see him jump from the free-throw line and dunk. No, I want to see him make some of the biggest empires and put his logos on some of those new big buildings downtown in Miami. And do more business with the billionaires that’s down there.”

LeBron is yet to decide where his next stop in the NBA will be. He has undoubtedly had a sizeable amount of interest in his services, with the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks all rumored to hold interest.

Miami Heat Will Need To Wait For LeBron’s Decision

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, who was speaking via the “Rich Eisen Show,” LeBron’s decision could still be a week or more away,

“I’ve been given no indication that it’s going to happen this week,” McMenamin said. “… Generally when you get to August through early September, that’s the dead period for the NBA. If LeBron decides to drag it on into August… it’s not just my summer that he’s affecting or disrupting, it’s the people involved with these teams.”

LeBron is clearly in no rush to make his choice on what could be the final team he plays for. After all, he’s still a top-20 player in the NBA, and with that comes a certain level of control.

Miami Heat Are A ‘Realistic Possibility’ For LeBron

During the same episode of the “Rich Eisen Show,” McMenamin confirmed that Miami is likely among the front-runners to acquire LeBron this summer.

“I would say, from speaking to people close to LeBron, speaking to people around the league, Miami remains a realistic possibility of where he’s gonna choose (to play),” McMenamin detailed.

Adding LeBron would complete a stellar summer for the Heat. After all, we’re only weeks removed from Pat Riley beating out the Boston Celtics to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo in what was a blockbuster trade.

Bringing LeBron back would certainly improve the franchise’s chances of being a contending team next season. However, LeBron wouldn’t change the fact that Miami needs to add more shooting if it’s going to give Giannis the best chance of success.

So far, the only sharpshooting addition has been Tim Hardaway Jr. Hopefully, Riley has some more moves up his sleeves as we edge closer to the dead point of this years offseason.