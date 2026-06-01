Miami Heat Give up Significant Assets to Bring in Aging Superstar in Surprising Trade Idea

The Miami Heat are going to try everything they can to bring in a superstar player this summer. After missing the playoffs, Pat Riley wants his team to get back to competing for postseason glory. He has made it clear that Miami will not tank.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the big trade target that everyone will be pursuing. The Heat will certainly be pursuing him, but the Bucks will be getting calls from several teams around the league. The competition for Antetokounmpo will be extremely high.

A trade proposal from Bleacher Report sees Miami pivot and go after Kawhi Leonard instead.

Trade Idea Sees Heat Land Kawhi Leonard for Many Assets

Here is the full trade proposal:

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat Receive: Kawhi Leonard and Derrick Jones Jr.

In this trade scenario, the Heat don’t need to give up any picks. That would allow them to still have a chance to rebuild if this doesn’t work. Trading for Leonard is certainly a risk, especially given his age and injury history. Keeping their first-round draft picks is critical.

Still, this is a lot to give up for Leonard. Herro and Jaquez Jr. are two of their best trade assets. Miami refuses to trade Bam Adebayo, so he would at least be staying. If this trade were executed, it would show that the team is trying to win big right now in the East.

Miami would likely only pivot to Leonard if Antetokounmpo comes off the board. Antetokounmpo is their top option because he is younger and is still one of the best five players in the league when he is fully healthy. Leonard would likely be able to give them two or three years max.

Miami Will do Anything to Land a Superstar Player this Offseason

The Heat are going to be extremely motivated to bring in a superstar player, no matter the cost. Riley has made it very clear that he doesn’t want to tank or watch from the sidelines. At his age, he wants to compete for another championship. Bringing in Leonard or Antetokounmpo helps them do that.

This season, the Heat had the 12th-best offense in the NBA. They need to bring someone in who can help score when things break down in the half-court. That seems to be the top priority for the team this summer, especially since they didn’t move up in the draft lottery.

Miami moving up in the pecking order of the Eastern Conference won’t be easy. The Knicks won’t be going anywhere. The Cavaliers might run it back. Boston should be better with Jayson Tatum fully healthy all year long. The Pacers will be better with Tyrese Haliburton back, as well.

Adding Leonard would make them a better two-way team, which is what they are looking for.