Heat Lose Key $20 Million Forward as Sixers Pair Vet With Paul George: Report

The Miami Heat are losing a key player as the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to terms with veteran forward Caleb Martin. It has been a busy offseason for the Sixers as the team created a new big three with the addition of Paul George to pair with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

“Free agent F Caleb Martin is finalizing a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski detailed in a July 6, 2024, message on X. “Impactful pickup for the Sixers, who bring on the playoff-tested veteran from Miami.”

Martin completed a three-year, $20.4 million contract with the Heat. The veteran small forward averaged 10 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 34.9% from long range in 64 appearances last season.

New Sixers Forward Caleb Martin Shined in the Heat-Celtics Matchups

Philly could have their eyes on catching the Boston Celtics next season. Martin was particularly impactful in the Heat’s matchups against the Celtics.

“In past two seasons, Martin has averaged 13.6 points, 50 percent shooting and 44 percent on three-pointers vs. the Celtics (including regular season and playoffs),” Wojnarowski added. “That’s his most points per game vs an Eastern Conference opponent in that span, per @ESPNStatsInfo.”

The 76ers Have Now Added Paul George, Eric Gordon, Caleb Martin and Andre Drummond in NBA Free Agency

The Sixers appear to have built a contender this offseason with the addition of George, Martin, Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond. Wojnarowski reported that the 76ers cut Paul Reed, potentially opening up another roster spot.

“The Sixers have currently used up their offseason cap space, which features a strong list of additions: Paul George, Caleb Martin, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon,” Forbes’ Evan Sidery explained in a July 6, 2024, message on X. “Philadelphia can open up more room if they waive or trade Paul Reed’s non-guaranteed contract.”

George and the Sixers previously agreed to terms on a four-year, $211 million deal. Philadelphia has still managed to add depth around the star guard.

“Philadelphia landed the big signing in Paul George, but they did some really good work filling out their depth too,” Spotrac’s Keith Smith said in a July 6 message on X. “Good stuff from the Sixers this offseason.”

The Heat Have Shown an Interest in Striking a Trade for Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen: Insider

The Heat still have some work to do in assembling their roster for the 2024-25 season. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the Heat have shown an interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.

“Trading Lauri Markkanen would buy Utah a one-way ticket toward the front of the tank line, and Markkanen indeed stands as perhaps the league’s most intriguing trade chip with Mikal Bridges now in New York,” Lowe wrote in a July 5 article titled, “Lowe: The Clippers, the Nuggets and the convenient fear of the second apron.”

“A pile of teams have shown interest in him, including the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and Warriors, sources said. History suggests Danny Ainge, Utah’s CEO, will move Markkanen once someone meets his price.”