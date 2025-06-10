Stephen A. Smith Says Heat Should Go All-In on 2-Time Champ

The Miami Heat will head into the 2025 offseason with the hope of adding a true superstar to the roster. Pat Riley will want to replace what the Heat lost when Jimmy Butler forced his way out of the franchise around the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Kevin Durant would be the ideal addition to Miami’s roster. The future Hall of Fame forward is expected to leave the Phoenix Suns this summer.

Durant is likely to create somewhat of a bidding war for his services. Even at 36 years old, he’s still one of the premier talents in the league. As such, multiple teams will likely put together a trade package to pry him away from Phoenix. Therefore, Miami may face an uphill battle to acquire the 2-time NBA champion.

Riley’s biggest issue will be that Miami doesn’t have enough tradeable assets to piece together an enticing trade package. And, even if the Heat were successful in their pursuit of Durant, it would gut their roster and leave them needing to retool the entire supporting cast.

Heat Encouraged to Take a Gap Year

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes Miami should consider pursuing a ‘gap year’ strategy.

“Without a clear present-day or future solution already on the roster, the Heat must look outward,” Favale wrote. |And that should lead them to an awkward realization: They’re better off taking a gap year. Miami doesn’t have any money to throw around in free agency but could have $30-plus million in space next summer, when they also control their own first-round pick. Taking a step back now makes more sense than prematurely pursuing a trade or pretending as if the Heat’s roster is built to yield a solution without a significant addition.”

Under Riley, the Heat have never willingly allowed a season to slip away. Therefore, it’s unlikely that we will see Miami begin building for 2026. Still, with limited assets available and a disjointed roster, planning a reset next summer is likely the Heat’s best move.

Heat Could Look Toward DeMar DeRozan

If the Heat opts against a gap year, and they fall short in their pursuit of Durant, then DeMar DeRozan could emerge as a trade target. DeRozan joined the Sacramento Kings last summer, but the current uncertainty surrounding their roster means he could be available.

“It is highly unlikely that all three of Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Andrew Wiggins begin the 2025-26 season on Miami’s roster,” Brett Siegel reported via ClutchPoints. “DeMar DeRozan is once again viewed by other teams as a potential target for Riley and the Heat.”

DeRozan would be a solid pickup for the Heat. He may not be a superstar like Durant, but he could still anchor the offense and provide some much-needed playmaking. Of course, there is a chance Sacramento looks to push forward with the current core. However, if Miami came knocking and had Kel’el Ware or Jaime Jaquez Jr. on offer, the Kings may be tempted to negotiate for their veteran forward.