Terry Rozier Gives Honest Answer for Struggles With Heat

Terry Rozier‘s tenure with the Miami Heat hasn’t gone as planned. Rozier was acquired to finally plug the gap at the point guard position. Unfortunately, Rozier hasn’t been able to showcase his skills and has struggled throughout his first full season with the franchise.

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Rozier has admitted that his playstyle doesn’t fit the Heat’s system.

“I think it’s just my style of play hasn’t been the best fit for what we want to do,” Rozier, said. “So I’m just seeing what works and what Coach likes and what fits best for the team, I’ve kind of been fighting. I kind of know what Coach wants me to do. Just got to do it.”

Rozier began the season as the starting guard for the Heat. Now, he’s often glued to the bench, with Erik Spoelstra preferring Tyler Herro as the primary ball-handler. Rozier has received seven DNPs in the Heat’s last 10 games.

As such, it’s fair to assume that Rozier will find himself on the trade market this summer. He needs to be on a team where he can operate as a featured scorer and primary ball-handler. Unfortunately for Rozier, there aren’t many teams around the league that will be able to offer him that sort of role, either in the starting unit or off the bench.

Heat Aren’t Expected to Land Kevin Durant

Despite Rozier being a potential trade candidate, the Heat aren’t expected to be a serious competitor for Kevin Durant.

The Heat are lacking in genuine tradeable assets. They failed to re-stock the cupboard when trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Therefore, a run at landing Kevin Durant may be far-fetched.

Still, Miami must find a way to upgrade the current roster. And it will likely start with finding a point guard of the future.

Heat Face Tough Task in Rebuilding Their Roster

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale recently broke down why the Heat could struggle to rebuild their current roster. In his April 3 article, Favale broke down the different issues that will restrict Miami in the offseason and beyond.

“Miami doesn’t have the freedom to rebuild, is light on tradeable firsts even after scooping up Golden State’s for this year, and cannot carve out meaningful cap space until at least 2026,” Favale wrote. “The Heat have limited capacity to shake things up, and the odds of dramatic internal improvement rest predominantly with Ware or Jaime Jaquez Jr. (to a lesser extent these days). This is far from the league’s worst situation, but it’s not exactly an enviable position, either.”

Miami has routinely found ways to re-tool its roster on the fly. Pat Riley has built multiple contending-level teams. As such, there’s every chance the Heat figures things out and comes back strong. Still, right now, it looks like the Heat would be better served by entering a full-scale rebuild.