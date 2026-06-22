Heat Trade Package for Giannis Antetokounmpo Facing Uphill Battle, Insiders Say

The Miami Heat have been giving trade offers to the Bucks for months now. They are trying to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and have yet to be able to get an accepted trade. Of course, they are not the only team trying to trade for him.

It seems that the Celtics have emerged as the other main competition for Antetokounmpo. Miami has been centering its trade package around Tyler Herro and draft picks. The Celtics can offer Jaylen Brown, who is a bona fide star in the NBA, coming off his best season.

One insider has identified one big issue with the Heat’s trade package ahead of the NBA Draft.

Heat Battling the Fact They Aren’t Offering a Star Player

According to insider Jake Fischer, the Bucks are weighing whether they want a package centered around younger pieces as opposed to established ones. At this point, it depends on what the Bucks are looking in terms of their future and what kind of rebuild they want to pursue.

The Heat have more first-round draft picks that they can offer to Milwaukee than Boston can. However, none of those picks are very good in this current draft. The Bucks also want an established player who can be the face of the franchise right now.

That would mean they would lean towards Boston’s offer. Boston could also offer Hugo Gonzalez, who showed promise in limited time as a rookie. Herro has had some injury concerns over the past few years, which could also hurt the Heat in their pursuit of getting this trade done.

The Heat are trying to get right back into playoff contention after stumbling this past season. Pat Riley made it clear that they are looking to add a superstar player as opposed to rebuilding right away.

Miami is Running Out of Time to Make a Deal

The Heat are running out of time to make a deal. They were hoping to get something done well before the draft for Antetokounmpo. Now that it is just a day before the draft, they have their backs against the wall. Miami has let other teams get into the race.

Not offering their strongest package out of the gate could end up backfiring on them. If they can’t land Antetokounmpo, Miami will likely try to trade for Kawhi Leonard. If they can’t get him, it’s unclear who else will be left. Perhaps they pursue LeBron James in free agency.

Miami has work to do if they are going to compete in the Eastern Conference next season. They have to figure out a way to be better than the Knicks, Pacers, Celtics, Cavs, and Pistons. All of those teams should be better next year, as well. That’s why landing Antetokounmpo is such a crucial need for this team heading into next year.