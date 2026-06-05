Miami Heat Trade Proposal Pairs Kyrie Irving With Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat are expected to be active this offseason after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Heat were eliminated from postseason contention after losing to the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the biggest name linked to the Heat, with the two-time MVP set to finally part ways with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Bucks’ asking price for Giannis might not be aligned with how Miami values him.

One alternative recently floated is Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks. Irving missed the entirety of this season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Trade Proposal Pairs Kyrie Irving With Bam Adebayo

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report ranked the trade packages for Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, who is on an expiring contract. Herro is an intriguing option for contenders, and the Heat could be forced to part ways with him if he doesn’t sign an extension this offseason.

One of the proposals made by Swartz involves Irving, who is expected to return next season fully healthy.

Heat receive: Kyrie Irving

Mavericks receive: Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis and the No. 41 pick of the 2026 NBA draft

Swartz explained how Irving getting paired with Bam Adebayo turns Miami into an attractive free agent destination. He even thought it could lead to a potential reunion with the one and only LeBron James.

“For a Miami team stuck in purgatory, Irving raises the team’s ceiling when paired with Bam Adebayo and makes the Heat a more attractive landing spot for a player like LeBron James in a sign-and-trade,” Swartz wrote.

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As for the Mavericks, Cooper Flagg gets a younger co-star in Herro, who was plagued with injuries this season. Herro fits in perfectly with Flagg, though he has his problems on the defensive end.

Maybe the Mavs can explore this trade once they hire a new head coach. New team president Masai Ujiri is one of the best executives in the NBA, so he’ll be looking at all potential targets this summer.

Why Is Kyrie Irving’s Name Suddenly In Trade Rumors?

During a recent episode of the Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook, Jake Fischer opined that Kyrie Irving’s time with the Dallas Mavericks could be over. He expects the Mavericks to receive plenty of inquiry about Irving from contenders.

“I don’t necessarily believe that Kyrie will be on the Mavericks roster come opening night,” Fischer said, via ClutchPoints. “There will be contending teams that make trade calls for Dallas.”

The Mavericks are entering a new chapter under Masai Ujiri, who is set to build around Cooper Flagg. Ujiri also wants the fanbase to move on from the Luka Doncic trade, so it’s not entirely impossible to think that he’d want Irving out as well.

Coach Jason Kidd, who had four years and $40 million left in his contract was let go. Irving is in the second year of a three-year, $118.5 million contract. He has a player option for the 2027-28 NBA season.