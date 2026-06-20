Miami Heat Receives Bad News As Bucks Set ‘Unrealistic’ Asking Price For Giannis

The Miami Heat has been regarded as the frontrunner in the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster trade. However, no deal has been struck yet, as the Bucks may have put a steep asking price on the two-time MVP and former Defensive Player of the Year.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Bucks are asking teams to empty the barren and get as many assets as they want to get a grip of Giannis, who has been on the trading block since last season.

“The Bucks naturally want as much as they can if they’re parting with their Face of the Franchise, so what constitutes unrealistic?” he reported in fellow insider Marc Stein’s substack.

“Sources say Milwaukee has been asking teams for returns that would leave any club acquiring Antetokounmpo too barren to contend for a championship, which is the precise opportunity Giannis is known to be seeking if he’s going to finally leave Brewtown after 13 seasons and commit to a long-term contract extension with a new team.”

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Asking Price For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Heat have been dangling almost all of their young players and their foreseeable draft assets, including the No. 13 pick of this year’s NBA draft.

According to earlier reports, the Bucks are asking Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, and multiple first-round picks. Tyler Herro is also requested to be rerouted to a third team if a deal happens.

Notably, Bam Adebayo, a three-time All-Star, has not been part of any trade talks for Giannis.

The Bucks and Heat have been in a stalemate on a Giannis trade since the trade deadline last February. The lack of star power or a promising young player in the Heat’s roster has been one of the reasons why the Bucks have yet to bite on a deal.

Aside from the Heat, other teams have also been reportedly interested in Giannis, such as the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA Legend Thinks Giannis Would Not Be A Great Fit in Miami

NBA legend Kevin Garnett thinks the Miami Heat would not be a good fit for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s aspirations to win a title. He believes the Heat would not have a strong enough supporting cast for Giannis to contend if a blockbuster deal happens.

“I don’t like him in Miami. I think if he goes from Milwaukee to Miami, that’s a similar situation,” Garnett said.

Garnett’s former teammate Paul Pierce, who helped the Boston Celtics win the 2008 NBA title, agreed with the sentiment.

“I don’t think that puts them in contention,” Pierce said.

Having a lackluster supporting cast has been one of Giannis’ biggest frustrations that pushed him to want to get out of the Bucks.

Over the past year, they waived his co-star Damian Lillard and parted ways with longtime frontcourt partner Brook Lopez. The only big addition to the team last season was Myles Turner, who helped the Indiana Pacers to the 2025 NBA Finals.

A Giannis trade would force the Heat to give up a plethora of assets and young players, forcing the team to rebuild the supporting cast around him.