Zach Lowe Doubles Down On Why Miami Heat Aren’t Contenders

Momentum is growing for fan and media support of the Miami Heat after signing Klay Thompson to improve their depth and shooting flaws. However, one popular NBA insider felt more empowered to bet against them. Zach Lowe was down on the Heat having chances to make real noise in the East after sending four players away to land Giannis Antetokounmpo as the team’s new superstar.

A new podcast episode from Lowe confirmed that he feels the same way after the Thompson addition:

“A month later or whatever, I think they’re going to be a little better than I thought. Not just because of Klay, but, like, as their roster has sunk in, I think they could go toe-to-toe with almost anyone in the East. But I still think they don’t have enough really good players to win three playoff series in the East. Like, I still don’t think they’re a contender to go to the Finals.”

While Lowe does offer some respect to Miami by saying they have a puncher’s chance, he made sure to rank them below other teams. Lowe doesn’t believe the Heat can eliminate teams like the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics in postseason series when everything is on the line.

Why Zach Lowe Thinks Other Teams Are Better

The overall starting lineups of other teams can be viewed as better than Miami. Some concerns emerge for the Heat with Giannis, Bam Adebayo, and Andrew Wiggins all in the starting lineup as questionable outside shooters when that’s pivotal in today’s NBA.

The Knicks are coming off a title run and kept relatively the same roster intact with another year of chemistry. Philadelphia adds LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to a roster that already has a former MVP and a perennial All-Star point guard running the system.

Lowe just believes the other top East teams are more suitable to win multiple series in the stacked playoff race. Antetokounmpo must lead the Heat roster above teams like the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers to even have one series with home court advantage in the playoffs.

How Miami Heat Can Prove Critics Wrong

Lowe is not the only one who thinks the Heat will just short of real title contention. Most odds maker sites have listed the Miami over/under win total closer to 45 wins than 50, which usually implies a team is not a contender. Giannis must lead this roster like he’s done with the Milwaukee Bucks many times in the past.

The last few seasons have hurt Antetokounmpo’s reputation, but he has a chance to remind everyone that he’s one of the best in the world. Defense must thrive with Giannis, Bam, Wiggins, and Davion Mitchell all effective defenders in the starting lineup.

Thompson and Tim Hardaway must have stellar shooting seasons to always have an elite three-point specialist on the court. Miami also has a coaching advantage over most teams with the respected Erik Spoelstra running the team. Lowe’s points are all valid, but the Heat have a realistic path to proving his words wrong.