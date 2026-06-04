Michael Jordan Reveals Surprising Reason He Feels “Cursed”

Basketball legend Michael Jordan recently shared an interesting story about his life feeling cursed due to his NBA playing career. Jordan is still considered the greatest player of all time, with names like LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar often listed after him. The competitive nature of Jordan and his desperate desire to win at all costs added to his lore as a superstar.

However, Jordan recently told broadcaster Gayle King that he feels that became a “curse” as his life progressed:

“I think I’m cursed. I’m cursed with this competitive gene that anything that I do is from a competitive lens. And in some ways, that keeps me young. It keeps me aggressively thinking positively. It helps me understand everything that I’m involved and I’m connected with. It has to be some competitive things to that. If it’s getting dressed, I got to get dressed before my wife get dressed. I’m cursed. That’s just the way I am. And I try to use it in the best positive way that I can… I got to get in the shower and get in the bathroom before she comes in, so she doesn’t slow down my time that I can get to the golf course in time.”

Jordan revealed that he finds ridiculous ways to be competitive in every little thing he does on a daily basis. Retiring from the NBA led to his love of competition to play out in the silliest ways possible.

The Last Dance Proved Michael Jordan’s Point

The Last Dance documentary series released in 2020 shed a brighter light on Jordan behind the scenes. Jordan’s run leading the Chicago Bulls to six NBA Championships was highlighted with extra emphasis on the 1998 retirement season.

Some surprising locker room footage showed Jordan making wagers for silly games with security guards. The desire to gamble and win via competition has become synonymous with Jordan’s reputation off the court.

Other players have shared that Jordan is obsessed with making wagers when he plays sports or does little things like walking to a destination. Jordan confirmed that here when referencing how he tries to get dressed before his wife or finish his shower time in a fast time.

LeBron James Gets Unfairly Compared To This

The endless debates about Jordan vs LeBron often sees the competitive nature of Jordan mentioned. Skip Bayless, Stephen A Smith, and other pundits have claimed James doesn’t have the same drive as Jordan since he doesn’t compete to this unhealthy level.

Today’s stars are expected to have the same mindset as Jordan if anyone is going to pass him as the greatest basketball player of all time. San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is getting extra praise for his obsession to win a title at such a young age.

Jordan was a unique athlete that had many qualities that most players can’t just obtain. Overall talent and an obsession with being the best in the world made Jordan feel like a unicorn in the sports world. Future generations are still chasing the ghost of Jordan today.