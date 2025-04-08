Michigan State Guard Jase Richardson to Enter NBA Draft

Michigan State University guard Jase Richardson has announced that he’s entering the 2025 NBA draft.

Richardson decided to enter the Draft after a single season playing for the Michigan State Spartans, where he helped lead the team to an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Playoffs. Richardson announced the deal in an instagram post:

“After an unbelievable season filled with growth, learning, and unforgettable experiences, I’ve decided to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft.”

“This is an exciting step in my journey and I’m looking forward to see what God has planned for me. I’m forever grateful for the Spartan community for all their support throughout the season and honored to be a Spartan Dawg.”

“Go Green.”

Richardson had an outstanding freshman season for the Spartans. He was the team’s second leading scorer at 12.1 points per game on 49.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point line. Richardson went on to earn the Big 10 Conference’s All-Freshman team and was third team all conference.

Son of former NBA star, and Michigan State Alum, Jason Richardson, Jase Richardson enters the NBA draft process as a small but versatile two way player. Throughout the season, he’s shown incredible defensive prowess and a sharp basketball IQ, which will help teams overlook his 6’3″ height.

Jase Richardson has announced that he’s entering the 2025 NBA draft, and will solidify his draft stock at the NBA Draft combine from May 11th through the 18th in Chicago. He and other eligible players will be selected in the actual draft in New York on June 25-26.